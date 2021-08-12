Sugar Grove 12-year-old still recovering after being struck in weekend crash

A Sugar Grove girl is still recovering after she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 16 last Saturday morning.

Virginia State Police Trooper W.B. Deskins said the 12-year-old was at a yard sale when a 2005 Nissan Armada traveling south crossed a double solid line and crashed into another vehicle parked along the opposite side of the road. The force of the impact propelled the parked vehicle forward, striking the girl and an adult.

An second impact sent another parked vehicle forward striking a third person at the yard sale, Deskins said.

Deskins said he and another trooper were searching for the vehicle before the crash occurred. He said a caller had reported that the Armada had almost struck a guardrail and the two troopers were trying to intercept it, one heading to Highway 16 via Nick’s Creek Road and the other coming up the highway from Marion, but the Aramada crashed into the parked vehicles about a tenth of a mile south of Dry Run Road.

Deskins said the girl was airlifted to Carillion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke for treatment of a serious head injury with possible internal bleeding. The two adults were transported to Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.