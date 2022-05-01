 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free rabies vaccines at Willis Elementary

  • 0
Rabies Vaccine image
Image submitted by Floyd County Humane Society

The Floyd County Humane Society will host a free rabies clinic at Willis Elementary School on May 14. Pre-registration is required since space is limited.

Dr. Kathy Davieds will administer vaccinations to Floyd pets from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, rain or shine, in the Willis Elementary School parking lot (5075 Floyd Highway S.).

Pet owners must provide proof of prior vaccination to receive the three-year vaccine, FCHS stated in a release. Dogs should remain on leashes and cats should remain in carriers to receive a vaccine.

FCHS stated this week the free clinic is made possible by a grant from Walmart Giving.

To register for the event, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Marion tapped to take part in Work from Home Pilot Project

Rural communities have had their eyes on folks with jobs that can be done remotely. They see prospective residents who may enjoy a less urban lifestyle and can do their work from anywhere – with a good broadband connection. Earlier this month, Marion was selected to take part in the 2022 Virginia Main Street Work from Home Pilot Project. The town is expected to receive services valued at about $10,000.

Bland County Police Blotter

Accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters responding to a smoke call on Saturday, a West Virginia man has been charged with four felonies.