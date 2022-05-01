Free rabies vaccines at Willis Elementary

The Floyd County Humane Society will host a free rabies clinic at Willis Elementary School on May 14. Pre-registration is required since space is limited.
Dr. Kathy Davieds will administer vaccinations to Floyd pets from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, rain or shine, in the Willis Elementary School parking lot (5075 Floyd Highway S.).
Pet owners must provide proof of prior vaccination to receive the three-year vaccine, FCHS stated in a release. Dogs should remain on leashes and cats should remain in carriers to receive a vaccine.
FCHS stated this week the free clinic is made possible by a grant from Walmart Giving.
To register for the event, visit www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.