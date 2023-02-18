Floyd County Schools has scheduled Kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

If your child will be five on or before Sept. 30, Virginia School Law states the child must enter either a public or private school.

If your child will be three or four on or before Sept. 30, they may be eligible for enrollment in one of our Pre-Kindergarten programs through NRCA Head Start or the public school system.

Check and Floyd Elementary Schools will host registration night on Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. Indian Valley and Willis Elementary School registration will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

The kindergarten registration program will include a general session for parents to complete the online registration, meet members of the school staff, discuss school policies, and visit the kindergarten classrooms.

Activities for the children will be conducted by the kindergarten teachers.

Parents/Guardians are requested to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. A current physical examination form must be completed before the child comes to school.

Forms are available at most doctors’ offices and at the Floyd County Health Department. Copies of the form will also be available at each school on the night of registration.

Preschool representatives will host a floating information night on Thursday, March 16, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Floyd Elementary School.

Representatives from Floyd County Public Schools and New River Community Action Head Start will be available that evening to answer any questions about the program, discuss eligibility requirements, and assist with applications.

Area organizations will also be present to share information on early childhood resources.

There are currently three preschool classes for Floyd County Public Schools located at Check Elementary, Floyd Elementary and Willis Elementary. Head Start offers classes for three and four-year-olds. Class size is limited so register early.

For more information please call Dr. Jessica Cromer, Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Innovation, at (540) 745-9400 or the principal of the school for your attendance area:

Check — Mrs. Leona Brown (540) 745-9410

Floyd — Ms. Ashley Griffith (540) 745-9440

Indian Valley — Mrs. Jennifer Johnson (540) 745-9420

Willis — Ms. Amber Gallimore (540) 745-9430