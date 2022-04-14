Maundry Services start tonight

Dozens of congregations across the county are gearing up for Easter special Easter services, including Maundry Thursday and sunrise services.

Floyd United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church of Floyd will hold Maundry Thursday Services (traditional communion) at 7 p.m. on April 14. Floyd UMC’s Community Good Friday service begins at 7 p.m., April 15. Easter Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (modern) and 11 a.m. (traditional), and an Easter Egg Hunt will follow the latter.

The Floyd-Willis Lutheran Parish of Floyd County will also hold a Maundry Thursday Service at 7 p.m., April 14, either online or in person. For updates as Easter nears, visit www.floydlutherans.weebly.com.

Grace Baptist Church will host its Maundry Thursday Service at 7 p.m., April 14. A social distanced worship service will begin at 9 a.m. on Easter Sunday, and a regular service will begin at 11 a.m.

Childcare will be provided for the 11 a.m. service at 14087 Jeb Stuart Highway in Stuart.

An Easter Revival at Stonewall House of Prayer will kick off nightly at 7 p.m., April 15-16, with a Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Speakers will include Paul Robertson, Lisa Marks and Pastor Dan Whitlock. Worship will be led by All for Jesus Ministries of Floyd.

Stonewall House of Prayer is located at 134 Stonewall Road in town. All community children are invited to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt at Stonewall on Saturday, April 16. There will be special gifts and prizes for all to enjoy.

Floyd Baptist will host and live stream a joint Good Friday service with Floyd United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist and the Presbyterian Church of Floyd at noon on April 15, followed by a community Easter lunch at the church on Main Street.

Floyd Baptist will also host an Easter Egg Hunt following its 11 a.m. service on April 17.

Beaver Creek Baptist Church will host a sunrise service and communion at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, with a breakfast after the service. The church is located at 1647 Beaver Creek Rd.

The Presbyterian Church of Floyd will host an Easter Brunch at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, followed by Worship at 11 a.m. at 169 Newtown Road in Floyd.

Topeco Church of the Brethern will start Easter Sunday with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the top of the hill, in the Topeco Cemetery. A breakfast will follow in the Fellowship Hall, and Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., with Worship at 11 a.m.

Topeco Church of the Brethern is located at 3460 Floyd Highway South.

Indian Valley Church of God will hold Easter services at 10 a.m. on April 17 at 2297 Macks Mountain Rd.

The White Rock Church congregation will lead a sunrise service on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. in the White Rock Cemetery. If it rains, the service will be at the church.