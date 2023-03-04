Both Floyd County High School varsity basketball teams are in the Virginia High School League's 2023 playoffs following the Lady Buffaloes' win earlier this week.

The Buffaloes lost the region championship game to Radford Feb. 27 but still qualified for a berth in the state tournament with their 57-40 semi-final win over James River.

The boys go into the state championship series with three players whose fathers played in the Buffaloes' last win in the 1996-97 season win. In that state win, Brian Swortzel, now father of Kaiden and Rylan Swortzel, and Travis Cantrell, father of AJ Cantrell, brought home the state honors.

Travis Cantrell is the son of legendary coach Alan Cantrell, who is honored in the state sports hall of fame for his coaching wins with both the Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes.

The Lady Buffaloes won multiple state championships with Coach Cantrell, along with many appearances in the state’s final four games.

The boys were set to face Region 2D champion Virginia High School in the UVA-Wise gym Friday, March 3, while the Lady Buffaloes opponent is Central with tip off after the boys' game.

In the 2C championship game at Radford University Monday night, the Radford Bobcats lead 9-8 at the end of the first quarters and outscored the Buffaloes in each of the final three periods to win 57-46, avenging a loss to the Floyd team on their home court in the regular season.

“I felt like at home we [forced them to turn the ball over] and at Radford, they did the same thing to us,” Buffaloes’ coach Brain Harman said. “And that ball just didn't bounce our way tonight. But I thought it was a great atmosphere, a heck of a ball game. It was, it was a physical game and it was a great high-level high school basketball.”

“My guys have dug and fought and worked so hard to get to this point, not to take anything away from Radford, and I'm gonna go to work for them,” he added. “I felt like we deserve some of the drives and fouls,”

The loss puts the Buffaloes record at 20-5 so far this season, including an 11-game winning streak on the road.

The Lady Buffs record is also 20-5 for the season to date with the win over Glenvar, a win against a school that has knocked Floyd teams out of the running in many tournaments in previous seasons.

The 54-36 win was solid by a team that knows how to hold on to a lead when needed or come from behind to recapture the lead and a game if necessary.

State quarterfinals are scheduled for March 3-4 and semi-finals on March 6-7 at various locations, with finals set for March 9-11 in the Siegel Center in Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Ronald Harrod of the Roanoke Times contributed to this report.