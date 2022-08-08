Sheriff trains school staff in active shooter preparedness

As students prepare to head back to school next week, Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler took the opportunity this week to bolster educators’ preparedness for active shooter. He conducted programs at the schools to inform teachers and staff about ways to prepare for a traumatic event.

Guns are a part of America and violence can happen anywhere, Shuler said. His department actually spends more time dealing with mental health issues than crime, he said, and those who choose to shoot in schools cannot be negotiated with.

“The active shooter is just going to do it,” Shuler said. “They’re not there for negotiation.”

The sheriff gave an example of monitoring the interstate and someone goes by at 100 miles per hour. You go after that person, stop them and arrest them, he said. It’s the same with an active shooter. You have to be able to process the situation that quickly.

“The best course of action for you in the case of an active shooter is really to avoid it,” Shuler said. “Get away.”

This is where the preparation comes in. Shuler said every teacher and administrator in the school must have a plan in their mind of what they will do at any time. In the classroom, in the lunchroom, in the cafeteria, outside or in the gym, the person in charge must know what can be done if a shooter appears.

“Have it ready and act immediately,” he said. “Have different scenarios in mind and think of the possible outcomes.”

In the classroom, Shuler said to lock the door and barricade it with whatever is available. “No students have been killed in locked rooms,” he said.

A school shooting incident is typically over in about 15 minutes, the sheriff said, and if a shooter comes to a locked door he moves on because he knows he has limited time to do what he has planned to do. Law enforcement is on the way.

“I really want to ensure our people, our staff, we are not sitting out there period,” Shuler said. “We are going. As soon as the first guy gets to the door he’s going through, no matter what. That’s our training. That’s what we’re doing.”

There is an SRO in every school, trained and seasoned, Shuler said. They are there all day, every day. They are backed up by the sheriff’s department.

“Do not concern yourself with will the police come because we’re coming.”

“I can’t explain Uvalde,” Shuler said of the Texas school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead along with 17 wounded. “I can promise you that will not happen in Smyth County,” he said of the long delay by officers to confront the shooter.

In the meantime, Shuler encouraged teachers to “fight with all you have” if a shooter breaches a space where students are sheltering.

“Heroism comes in a moment,” he said. “You never know what you’ll do until you face it. You have to mentally prepare yourself. Pump yourself up to fight. And when I say fight, I mean fight. Can you do it? I don’t know. It’s not in human nature to take a life. But if it’s him or me it’s gonna be him.”

Shuler said an active shooting can happen anywhere at any time. “It will not stop,” he said. So it’s important that everyone be alert and aware of their surroundings.

He also reminded the educators to be aware of anything unusual or suspicious.

“What we know is what we know. If you hear of someone talking about it we need to know,” he said. “If it’s nothing, it’ll be nothing. But if it’s something maybe we can save lives.”

SROs will patrol their schools to make sure doors to the outside are closed and locked. They will not be checking classroom doors. The situation with a classroom door is at the teacher’s discretion.

The sheriff’s office tactical team sergeant and SRO at Northwood High will be going around to all the schools training staff on methods to stop bleeding. “He will show proper tourniquet use and compression and basic first aid for traumatic wounds,” Shuler said. Clothing and lanyards can be used for tourniquets and compression.

That’s all part of the mental preparedness, the sheriff said, how to act under pressure and not panic. The teacher might need to help with anyone wounded until medical responders arrive. Shuler said stopping the shooter is the first priority of law enforcement even before aid to the victims.

Shuler also provided information on how to spot a drug overdose, particularly with fentanyl. NARCAN is a miracle when it comes to reviving someone who has overdosed, he said, and should be available even where young children are around. They can be exposed to a drug, which can lead to a collapse.

Shuler said if a person collapses and a drug overdose is suspected NARCAN can be used and if the collapse is due to some other reason, NARCAN will cause nothing more than a headache when the person revives.

“School is a great place for all students, but the only safe place for some of them,” he said. “If something happens in a crisis, we will be here. We practice and train for this.”