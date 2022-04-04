DWR still assessing how gill lice entered Cripple Creek and the seriousness of the infection in rainbow trout

Work is continuing to learn how gill lice entered a local waterway and how serious the infection among the stream’s rainbow trout is.

The gill lice are tiny, parasitic copepods (group of small crustaceans) that attach to a trout’s gills, mouth and fins.

An angler fishing in Blue Springs Creek, a tributary to Cripple Creek, that flows in Smyth and Wythe counties caught an infected fish and sent a photo to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Jeff Williams, DWR’s Regional Fisheries Manager, said Tuesday that they “followed that up with a field sample on the creek and confirmed the presence of gill lice.”

The lice pose a problem because when they attach to a host fish’s gills, they interfere with oxygen exchange and as a result the fish’s immune system function, growth, warm water tolerance and survival can be impacted.

A DWR release said, “A minor gill lice infection can generally be tolerated, but a heavy infection can have a negative impact on a fish’s ability to breathe. The degree of impact to a trout population can depend on the level of infection and the presence of any other stressors such as high water temperature.”

DWR staff, Williams said, “are still evaluating the extent of the gill lice infection in other parts of the Cripple Creek watershed. So far nearly all of the infected fish that we have observed have had what we consider to be a light infection so that is a good thing. Additionally, all of the fish appear to be healthy, which suggests that the gill lice are not having a major impact so far.”

DWR fisheries officials are working to determine whether gill lice infections are isolated to Blue Springs Creek, are present in other parts of the Cripple Creek watershed, or have been introduced to other waters in the state. After the extent of the gill lice has been assessed, DWR will develop a plan to limit the spread to uninfected waters and to reduce the impacts in waters where gill lice are found.

To help determine how widespread the infection is, DWR is “asking anglers to assist us in determining the extent of gill lice by being on the lookout while fishing their favorite trout stream.”

According to DWR, the gill lice in Blue Springs is likely Salmincola californiensis, a species that specifically uses rainbow trout and related species as its host. Another species of gill lice, Salmincola edwardsii, only infects brook trout. DWR biologists collected gill lice samples and have submitted them to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Lamar Health Center for identification. Since they were found on rainbow trout, however, they are likely Salmincola californiensis and pose little threat to native brook trout populations.

While Blue Springs Creek has a wild rainbow trout population, the gill lice were observed on wild trout as well as trout of hatchery origin.

Williams said DWR is still assessing how the gill lice may have entered Blue Springs. Since the gill lice presence was announced last week, he said, “some reports… have suggested that gill lice have been present in the Cripple Creek watershed for some time, which makes it difficult to identify a specific source of introduction. In general, the introduction of this non-native species of gill lice… was likely through stocking of infected rainbow trout either some time back or more recently.”

Multiple entities help stock Blue Springs, which makes the process more complicated. “In addition to the stockings of trout into the Cripple Creek by our agency,” Williams said, “there are some private hatcheries that have authorization to stock in the watershed. We have screened trout in our VDWR hatcheries for gill lice, but have not found any infected fish. We are now working with the private hatcheries to determine if there are any gill lice infections.”

For anyone who catches trout infected with gill lice, DWR says they can still be safely eaten as long as they are properly cooked.

Anglers can assist DWR by reporting trout infected with gill lice. Additionally, anglers are encouraged to clean and dry their fishing equipment after use, especially if they intend to travel to different waters.

For more information, visit dwr.virginia.gov/gill-lice and, to report gill lice, email fisheries@dwr.virginia.gov.