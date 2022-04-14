More than 6 pounds of meth seized in Wythe drug probe

After an investigation that focused on drug dealers who bring drugs into Wythe County, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men this week. Deputies seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $300,000.

The average buy is for about one gram of meth. The amount seized was enough for 2,900 buys, officials said.

In a press release, Sheriff Charles Foster said that through controlled drug buys and gaining information over the past several months, deputies were able to arrest major drug dealers coming into the county to supply methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Antonio Isaiah Reynolds, 23, of Roanoke, near exit 86 on Interstate 81 after he was accused of bringing approximately six ounces of methamphetamine into the county to sell. The press release said that Reynolds tried to flee from deputies and struck a Wythe County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Deputies arrested him and charged him with possessing 100 or more grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. If found guilty, Reynolds faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested West Virginia residents Aaron Darnell Edwards, 20, of Princeton, and Qunzell Gavan Payne, 20, of Bluefield, near exit 77 on I-81m after police said they brought six pounds of methamphetamine into Wythe County to sell. During their arrests, deputies found them to also be in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9 mm loaded handgun. They both were charged with the distribution of methamphetamine of 100 grams or more, which is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 40 years to life in prison.

Here are the charges each man faces:

Antonio Isaiah Reynolds: two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Quenzell Gavan Payne: possession with the intent to distribute greater than 100 grams and possession of a firearm while distributing Schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

Aaron Darnell Edwards: possession with the intent to distribute greater than 100 grams and possession of a firearm while distributing Schedule 1 or 2 drugs.

“The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively focus on drug dealers who are poisoning our community,” said Wythe County Chief Deputy Anthony Cline.