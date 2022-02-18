Dorsett joins Citizens’ Business Development Team

Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced earlier this week Elizabeth Dorsett has joined its Business Development Team to assist businesses with network and phone services, alongside Joy Gardner, who has worked at Citizens for more than 20 years.

Dorsett is a seasoned sales professional with over 20 years of experience, Citizens stated in a Feb. 15 release, and she and Gardner are dedicated Business Development Account Managers.

Citizens’ personalized and customized business solutions allow for customized networks and telephone services. The Business Development Team will orchestrate a personalized plan for a company’s VoIP (digital phone service), bulk and hospitality TV packages, web and email hosting, and Internet connectivity.

Citizens Ethernet service is very similar to Metro-E and the company has the ability to offer symmetrical download and upload speeds to businesses, carriers, and ISP’s. Citizens is a service provider for industrial parks, schools, libraries, and local businesses that need to connect to other locations whether they are local, regional, national, or global.

To learn more about Citizens and its efforts to connect the communities it serves, www.citizens.coop/business-internet/ or call (540) 745-2111 or toll-free (1-888) 501-4791.

Citizens is located at 220 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.