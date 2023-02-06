A new speed limit was recently put in place to reduce the speed to 45 mph from the north side of Riner to Christiansburg town limits.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the change on Facebook on Jan. 25, when the message boards went up to alert drivers.

Several factors went into the decision to reduce the speed limit, VDOT Communications Manager Jason Bond said, including crash history, operating speeds, traffic volume, geometrics of the road, sight distance, and development.

“This section of Route 8 was studied for a potential speed change based on requests from the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, which cited increased development, both commercial and residential, high traffic and recent crashes as their reason for the request,” Bond said.

A study of the 2.6-mile stretch, conducted by traffic engineers, revealed 65 crashes that resulted in 29 injuries and two deaths in the past three years, Bond said. Other findings included a high crash rate, sight distance limitations, and a greater density of businesses than other 55 mph sections of Route 8.

The stretch of road includes several driveways, Aly’s Italian Restaurant and Sinkland Farms.

Bond said officials from the Virginia State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office agreed with the change.

None of the crash investigations between Riner and the Floyd County line have “listed speed as a contributing factor.” As a result, no formal engineering speed study has been recommended, Bond said.

Bond noted the curve warning signs and speed advisory signs on the south side of Route 8, headed toward Floyd County.

“The traffic volume on Route 8 south of Riner is significantly less than compared to north of Riner,” he said.