Floyd nursery owner to present naturalist workshop

Flower enthusiasts are invited to a free workshop revolving around native plants and their uses in local gardens at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library beginning at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Arranged by a group named the Floyd Flower Power Initiative, the presentation on Saturday, Jan. 29, will be provided by Ian Caton, owner/operator of Wood Thrush Native Plants Nursery.

The nursery specializes in native plants of the Appalachian region including Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and North Carolina, a Jan. 17 release from organizers stated. A focus of Caton’s nursery is use of new and rare native plants which are little known or underappreciated in the nursery trade.

Caton has owned and operated Wood Thrush Nursery since March 2013. Since 2001, he has had an ongoing relationship with the Larry Weaner Landscape Associates, a landscape firm specializing in the use and promotion of native plants in landscaping, and its educational arm, New Directions in the American Landscape.

The presentation in Floyd later this month is an introduction to the basics of gardening using native plants, where they should be planted, what they should be planted near, and more. Organizers the workshop will also profile a selection of “easy-to-grow” native plants appropriate for any garden situation.

Floyd Flower Power organizers include officials from the Floyd Tourism Department, Chamber of Commerce, Citizens, Sustain Floyd, Partnership for Floyd, Wild Gardeners, the school district, master gardeners, master naturalists and more.

Attend the meeting in the Community Room at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29.