Golfers win district title, start track to state

Floyd’s McKenzie Weddle and Ryne Bond tied for Three Rivers’ Player of the Year this week, with Weddle ultimately coming out on top in the tie breaker.

Weddle, Bond, Isaiah Cantrell and Peyton Mason were named to the All-District first team in the district awards, announced Sept. 19, and the Buffaloes came in first overall for the 2022 season.

In the match at the River Course on Sept. 19, Floyd scored 316, followed by Radford with 321 and Carroll with 349.

The Floyd golf team starts the official road to its third state championship within two calendar years with a regional tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Olde Mill Golf Club.

Floyd’s Lady Buffs volleyball team competed in the Digging at the Dog-Pound tournament during the weekend and finished second to William Byrd.

The team returned to the Alan Cantrell Court on Monday to face Christiansburg’s Blue Demons.

The Lady Buffs bounced back from a first-match loss to tie with the Blue Demons 24-all, close to the end of the second match. Two key points put the Lady Buffs over the top for a 26-24 win, before they took another loss in the third match.

Floyd tied with Christiansburg again in the fourth match, but the Lady Buffs ultimately fell 11-15.

Mallory Cockram scored 16 assists during the game, Mia Spangler had seven kills and three blocks, Jasmine Locke hit nine kills, and Jasmine Yuvanavattana delivered 12 digs.

In the JV game, the Lady Buffs closed the gap in the second match after a first-round loss, but Christiansburg held on to win 2-0.

Floyd’s cross country teams are preparing for the Alleghany XC Invitational in Covington on Sept. 24. The Maroon Tide Invitational originally scheduled for Sept. 21 was postponed.

The Buffaloes football varsity host Carroll County on Friday of next week (Sept. 30) after a bye week.