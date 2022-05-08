Grants designed to draw overnight visitors to Floyd

Three Floyd-related organizations are the recipients of $30,000 to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced May 2 the Virginia Tourism Corporation has awarded more than $2.7 million to tourism marketing programs that attract overnight visitors across the state.

The funding is a part of VTC’s Regional Marketing Program, which also highlights special events and festivals.

Floyd Tourism will receive $15,000 from the spring 2022 funding.

Tourism Director Kathleen Legg said the funds will be used to promote local attractions and take advantage of marketing opportunities, such as printing brochures, online advertising and Welcome Center displays.

“We are incredibly grateful for the VTC’s support of our initiative, especially now as local tourism is at an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic,” Legg said in a May 3 release. “Many of our small businesses struggled during the past two years, and this grant will allow us to continue supporting them and helping them grow.”

Replenish Festival LLC was approved for a $10,000-grant for spring 2022.

FloydFest 2022 Heartbeat was awarded $5,000 by VTC.

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”

Learn more about VTC’s Regional Marketing Program at www.vatc.org.