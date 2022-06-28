Floyd Dems serve up ice cream in the park

Temperatures hovered in the 70s earlier this month as more than 100 community members enjoyed ice cream in Warren G. Lineberry Park, courtesy of the Floyd County Democratic Committee.

Becky Yeager-Piazza said June 4, “We just wanted to do something fun for our neighbors and community.”

"Once we started brainstorming we realized that the perfect way to reach out — and start the summer — was through ice cream,” Yeager-Piazza said.

Despite variables like not knowing how much dry ice it took to keep ice cream frozen (hint: not very much), or how many people might come, the event exceeded expectations, so much so that the group plans to make it an annual affair.

Events planned by the Floyd Dems are shared at www.facebook.com/FloydVADems.