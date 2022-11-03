Lady Buffs take regional win

The Lady Buffaloes volleyball squad opened its regional tournament play on the Alan Cantrell Court Tuesday evening with a 3-1 shutdown of the Martinsville High Buffaloes 25-8, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13.

The Floyd ladies took early control of the evening on Nov. 1 with a dominating 25-8 first-match win over the Bulldogs, followed by a 25-11 victory before Martinsville rallied back with a 24-24 third set win.

The Lady Buffs recovers and took the fourth match 25-11 confirming win that sends them to a second-round clash with Patrick County on Thursday in Stuart.

Mia Spangler delivered eight kills, three acts and two blocks; Senior Maria Garcia provided seven kills, five aces and 13 digs and the team’s other Senior, Mallory Cockram nailed eight aces and 18 kills.

Carleigh Craig has 10 digs and five kills, Jasmine Locke added seven kills, Taryn Robertson tallied 12 assists and Jasmine Yuvanavattana provided 17 digs.

The Lady Buffaloes go into the second round of the regionals with an 8-12 record. Game time is 6 p.m. at Patrick County High School.