March hears PSA needs; 90,000 gallons of water lost during Christmas freeze

Floyd PSA Chairman Mike Maslaney recently told the Board about the “Christmas Water Miracle” on Christmas Day, when the PSA “narrowly” avoided having to shut down the whole water system due to significant water leaks.

The arctic cold, high winds and power failures that started Dec. 23 and lasted in some cases until after Christmas contributed to what Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said was a “catastrophe” at the Jan. 3 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Maslaney said two of the biggest leaks during the event were at Carilion Clinic, which resulted in the loss of about 40,000 gallons of water, and the former Farmer Supply building (65,000 gallons).

Additional busted pipes/leaks were reported from The June Bug Center, Citizens, several homes and more, Maslaney said.

A total of about 90,000 gallons of PSA water was lost in a 24-hour period.

“One lady had eight inches of water in her basement,” Maslaney said.

The water tank at the high school dropped from about 50 feet high to 31.

“If we get to 28 feet, the toilets at the schools won’t flush,” Maslaney said.

Two key systems that could have helped find the leaks sooner were unusable, Maslaney said: a meter reader, which started working again two days later, and the PSA’s emergency notification network because no one trained on the system was available.

By Christmas Day all of the leaks had been identified and stopped, Maslaney said. Some “takeaways” from the incident include preventative measures, such as winterization education and possibly “weatherizing wells” by putting the well head underground.

Maslaney said it could be “time to start thinking about digging another well,” which would cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

The PSA currently operates on six wells, one of which is limited to pulling 10% of its capacity due to pollutants, including sulfur, iron and others.

“We have a lot of winter to go,” Maslaney said.

Kuchenbuch said the opportunity for March to hear about the PSA’s issues in-person was “important.”

“If we were to pull in new industry, (the current PSA infrastructure) is restrictive,” she said.

The Board has many “shovel-ready” budgets for needed projects prepared, Kuchenbuch said, but hasn’t heard back from state funding resources.

Boothe said a lot of the available funding is centered on new projects, not necessarily repairs of a more than 70-year-old system.

“A lot of localities…are in the same boat as we are,” Boothe said.

March said she could make some last-minute calls on Jan. 4 to see about adding $100,000 to the budget for the county’s water supply.

“It doesn’t get more critical than that…” March said.