Open hours changed

Public office hours at the Floyd Press changed last week due to staff schedule changes.

The Press office, located at 204-B Floyd Highway S., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Customer service, advertisement and the news desk can be reached by calling (540) 745-2127, scheduling a meeting or visiting during the new hours.

Press releases, letters to the editor and other tips/submissions can be directed to Editor Abby Whitt via email at awhitt@floydpress.com. They may also be dropped off in the Drop Box at the office.

New Floyd-centric stories are published online daily at www.swvatoday.com and shared on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FloydPressNews.

