 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured popular top story

Church Street Trunk-or-Treat wraps up Halloween 2022

  • 0

Halloween 2022 stretched across nearly two weeks this year, with everyone from local businesses and the community college to Main Street and local farms hosting festivities for trick-or-treaters. The holiday came to an end on Monday with Wytheville’s Church Street Trunk-or-Treat, where hundreds of kids filled up on candy handed out by various individuals and organizations.

Halloween 2022 stretched across nearly two weeks this year, with everyone from local businesses and the community college to Main Street and local farms hosting festivities for trick-or-treaters. The holiday came to an end on Monday with Wytheville’s Church Street Trunk-or-Treat, where hundreds of kids filled up on candy handed out by various individuals and organizations.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Halloween Happenings

Halloween Happenings

Halloween is getting closer, and in Wythe, Smyth, Bland and beyond, there are numerous opportunities to get your fright on. And they are happe…

Grace Lutheran turns 150

Grace Lutheran turns 150

Rural Retreat’s church on the hill, Grace Lutheran Church, will celebrate its 150th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at the church, 514…