Probation reform needs reform, local prosecutors say

Area prosecutors had hoped state legislators would make changes to recent probation reform during the General Assembly’s 2022 session, but with the start of crossover on Tuesday, those hopes now seem dashed.

The law, which went into effect in July 2021, aimed to reduce the number of people returned to lockup for minor probation violations by limiting sentences for technical violations and capping probation terms for both felony and misdemeanor offenses.

The local prosecutors believe those measures have had some unintended consequences.

“The sum and substance of it is they got very lenient,” said Keith Blankenship, Smyth County’s deputy assistant commonwealth’s attorney. “So much so that I think it’s been frustrating to some of the judges and I know that in a couple of counties, judges have rejected applying the guidelines because they believe the legislature exceeded its constitutional authority by establishing those guidelines.”

Last year’s legislation prohibits judges from sentencing probationers to incarceration for their first technical offense and limits sentences to 14 days for a second technical offense with the presumption that no jail time should be given at all. Previously, it was left to a judge’s discretion to determine what portion of a suspended sentence should be re-imposed. Under the new law, sentencing determination isn’t returned to their discretion until the third violation.

“Basically, the hands of the judges and prosecutors are tied when it comes to these types of probation violation offenses,” said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Bland County’s commonwealth’s attorney, Patrick White, said limiting the sentences for technical violations was a big deal. It essentially took away the teeth of what consequences courts can impose.

“Now probationers, to me, don’t have the incentive that they had before the reform,” he said.

One point of concern about the reform is what falls under the technical violation umbrella. In some cases, a technical violation may just be a missed appointment with a probation officer or a failed drug screen. In others, it could be distributing drugs, possessing or transporting firearms, or absconding from probation altogether. The new law specifies that absconding and firearm-related violations should be treated as a second violation, and so, capped at a 14-day jail sentence.

“The new approach to probation deems a lot of things that are serious violations ‘technical’ violations,” Blankenship said.

To further complicate matters, some violations can be interpreted as either major or technical violations, which can lead to irregular consequences for probationers who have committed the same acts.

In an October 2021 Virginia Mercury report, Virginia Sentencing Commission Deputy Director Jody Fridley spoke about two cases in which sex offenders attempted to contact minors online. In one jurisdiction, the offender was cited for a major violation, while the other was cited for a technical violation because it was seen more as a failure to follow instructions. Under the second scenario, sentencing guidelines call for no jail time.

Roy Evans, Smyth County’s top prosecutor, said some courts have started to work around issues like this by specifying such expectations as special conditions of probation, a violation of which would be considered a major violation and not subject to the new limits.

“That lays the groundwork for the court to not be bound by the limitations,” he explained.

Blankenship also takes issue with the new limits set on probation terms. The law caps the term of probation for felony offenses at five years and misdemeanor offenses at 12 months.

While within that range might be what’s already typical in a lot of cases, Blankenship said in some cases five years just isn’t enough.

“There are certain offenses—for example sexual offenses, offenses against a child, murder—that you’re going to want more than five years of probation. . . .For first-degree murder, capping that probation period at five years seems insufficient to me.”

And, when it comes to people on probation for violent crimes, Blankenship said the reform feels “anti-victim.”

“To me,” he said, “this is a very anti-victim approach to guidelines because, say for example, you’ve got someone who’s on probation for strangulation and they violate their probation, their probation violation guidelines would be [no jail time.] It’s very difficult to explain that to someone who’s been a victim of burglary or violent crime or something of that nature.”

While Jones understands the new law may have come from good intentions, he believes it falls short of helping those it was designed to help.

“I understand the mindset of if someone is a nonviolent offender and they test positive for drugs, then they shouldn’t be popped in jail and have the keys thrown away, but they’re also not getting services to help with addiction,” he said.

In all three counties, the most common probation violation is failed drug screens. Jones said the new limits essentially put those offenders back on the street in the same situation.

“That’s the main problem with most people that enter into the criminal justice system. That’s why we started a recovery court here—and Smyth has one, Carroll and Grayson have them—to try to help those folks who are nonviolent and addicted to drugs.”

Wythe County’s recovery court just turned a year old earlier this month, so Jones can’t tell yet if the limitations have had any impact on program applicants. Evans, however, said he’s seen a drop in the number of people applying for Smyth’s program, which launched in 2017. Though he can’t say with certainty, he believes the more lenient sentences for first and second violations are cause for that drop.

“If an addict is using and has a choice of spending 10 or 12 days in jail or going through a two-year program that’s going to help them and there’s no threat of having to go to jail, that’s just one incentive that’s just removed,” he said.

Evans said he’s spoken with a judge in a much larger urban jurisdiction who said the number of participants in their recovery court has been cut in half since the change went into effect.

White said that in Bland County, which does not have a recovery court, the possibility of having probation revoked “was a big encouragement for people to try to get treatment and get off drugs.”

It’s kind of like a carrot-stick incentive, he said. The carrot is that if the probationer complies with the terms of their probation, they don’t go back to jail. The stick is that if they don’t comply with the terms, they go back to jail.

“Certainly, 14 days is still jail time, but when you take the big time off the table, to me, it limits the stick, so to speak,” White said.

“The threat of having your time revoked is not there for people to be incentivized to follow the rules or to try to get treatment,” he said.

Evans also expressed concern about the extra burden the reform places on already overworked probation officers.

“They have more caseloads than you can imagine. It takes some work to bring someone back into court—they have to prepare reports, they have to prepare guidelines, they have to come to court—and all for pretty much no consequences on the first couple of times.”

It could also mean probationers are violated more frequently than they previously would have been.

“What I would see in the past is that someone would have two to three positive drug screens before they’d be brought in on a probation violation,” Jones said, noting that probation officers would often require their probationers instead complete drug counseling rather than bring them back to court for their first few violations.

“It wouldn’t surprise me for a probation officer to bring somebody back on their first drug screen now because they know a judge can’t do anything besides convict them and give them zero days to serve,” he said.

Citing pending legislation in the General Assembly, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections, which oversees probation, declined to comment on whether or not any changes to the number of violations brought to court has been seen, or on the effect the reform may be having on probation officers’ caseloads.

Both Evans and Blankenship said in January that they hoped lawmakers would reconsider the reform.

“I just feel like the changes came about very quickly,” Evans said, “and I think it was just not well-thought out and some of the consequences were unintended and I hope they will reconsider it. I think a lot of people hope they will reconsider it.”

Among the pieces of legislation submitted in the House of Delegates was a bill that would have repealed last year’s law. That bill, HB 1073, saw no movement in the House Courts of Justice Committee. Another bill that would remove as technical violations possessing or distributing drugs, possessing or transporting firearms, absconding and changing residences without probation officer approval has also sat idle in the committee.

One piece of legislation that did see movement is bill that would authorize the Virginia Sentencing Commission to create and maintain discretionary guidelines for use in probation violation hearings. That bill passed the House earlier this month as been sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.

During a Courts of Justice Committee meeting in late January, the bill’s sponsor, Del. Les R. Adams, explained “It’s clarifying that practice of sentencing guidelines for probation violations, and this was the recommendation of the commission following implementation of certain changes to the probation violation laws from recent assembly sessions.”

Del. Jeff Campbell, who represents the 6th District in the House of Delegates and who sits on the Courts of Justice Committee, did not return requests for comment.

At crossover, each house of the legislature wraps up its consideration of the bills before it and sends the bills it’s approved to the other for consideration.

