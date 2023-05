It was a beautiful day for youth to enjoy the annual Bill Whitely Memorial Fish-O-Ree on May 6 at the Saltville well fields, fishing for trout supplied by the Saltville Volunteer Fire Department. The SVFD provided $2,500 in fish to stock the pond. Youngsters caught lots of fish and some turtles. Over $2,000 in prizes were donated by the town and sponsors. Appreciation was extended to all volunteers who helped with the event.