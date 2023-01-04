Angels locations re-launch for 2023

The many volunteers of Angels in the Attic enjoyed a well-deserved break with their families over the holidays and returned to locations this week.

The weather forecast is a balmy 60 degrees and a mild wind, perfect for shopping or donating.

Angels in the Attic on south Locust Street re-opened for 2023 at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Winter hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays from January through March.

The Angels Boutique, directly beside the store, follows the same schedule, with the exception of opening at 10 a.m.

Angels’ Furniture Store, Donation Center and donation mini-barn, all on Needmore Lane, also reopened Tuesday. The Furniture Store is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Angels Christmas Store is closed until October. Donations to the annual pop-up can be made at the regular Donation Center.

Angels in the Attic is a nonprofit thrift store, operated almost entirely by volunteers, where the annual proceeds, after expenses, goes to local charitable causes.

Learn more about the organization and its history at www.angelsintheattic.org and “Angels in the Attic” on Facebook.