Floyd raises nearly $2,700 for Ukraine aid

The Mystic Witches of Floyd more than doubled their goal for fundraising Saturday to benefit first responders in Ukraine, already closing in on $1,000 at the half-way point.

The sidewalk sale on March 19 featured ceramic and wooden sunflower magnets, jewelry and pillows, and sunflower soil and seed bombs for throwing or planting. Inside the shop, there was a lighted display of cobalt blue bottle vases that held sunflowers, Ukraine’s national flower.

Proceeds from donations and the sale of the handcrafted items will go to Sunflower of Peace Foundation, a nonprofit that provides Ukrainian citizens and first responders tactical medical backpacks with enough medical supplies to stabilize up to 10 wounded people until they can access a higher level of care.

“We wanted to do something, but what can we do?” member Joan Earman said the group was asking when the idea for the fundraiser was born.

The Mystic Witches is a fun-loving group that raises funds for charities through dance performances at community events and through sales of their yearly calendars. Many of the witches are artists and craftspersons.

“All of these crafts were made in two weeks,” said member and owner of the mercantile Judy MacPhail. She noted that the Mystical Witches had 10 new members this year and are up to 25 members.

“(Mystic Witches) will be at Mayfaire (May 1 at the Floyd Center for the Arts) and the opening act at the Americana Music Festival (Sept. 18 at the Lineberry Park),” MacPhail noted.

The March 19 sale in front of the New Mountain Mercantile raised a total of $2,685 in six hours (from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).