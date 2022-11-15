FloydFest adds Maggie Rose, Tanner Usrey and more

Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions announced 10 more bands on Tuesday for its emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever and the release of this year’s merchandise.

This week’s additions follow Blue Cow Arts and Across-the-Way Productions’ initial artist announcement on Nov. 1, which included a full headliner listing, as well as a strong class of additional acts.

The 2023 festival is set for July 26-30, 2023, to take place at Festival Park in Check.

Bands announced Nov. 15 include soul and country singer-songwriter Maggie Rose; the improvisational jam juggernaut Circles Around The Sun; the alt-country rebellion and honky-tonk attitude of Town Mountain; the soul-tinged vocals and Americana rock of Tanner Usrey; the North Georgia Appalachian soul of Pony Bradshaw; the blue-collar, country alt-funk of Grady Spencer & the Work; the groovy illuminations of Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers; the indie hip-hop of Little Stranger; the genre-jumping, award-winning string band Into The Fog; and the traditional country, western swing, bluegrass, folk and rock of The Wilson Springs Hotel.

Previously announced headliners for FloydFest 2023 includes The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose, with additional talent such as Elle King, Yelawolf and Shooter Jennings Present: Sometimes Y, Ripe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Atlin Gün, Nikki Lane, The Hip Abduction, Ian Noe, Neighbor, Eggy, The Wilder Blue, 2022 On the Rise winner Palmyra and runner-up The Jared Stout Band.

Merchandise is now available for FloydFest~Forever at https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.

Tickets are on sale for the 2023 festival at www.floydfest.com. Prices increase Dec. 31, April 1, 2023, July 1, and July 26, upon availability. Other information, such as the site map and frequently asked questions, is also available online.

The third round of lineup additions for FloydFest 23~Forever is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, with more to follow.