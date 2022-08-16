15th annual Silver Bells tree goes up in October

Floyd County Department of Social Services is accepting eligible applicants’ names and wish lists for Christmas 2022.

Silver Bells benefits Floyd County adults age 60 and older that don’t expect gifts for the holiday.

The public can select a Silver Bell for Christmas 2022 at the PharmHouse (311 E. Main St.) beginning Oct. 3.

On the front of the bell will be an adult’s name and on the back will be a wish list for the season. Participants can purchase one or all of the items.

Items to benefit the Silver Bells program should be placed in a gift bag and dropped off at Floyd County DSS at 120 W. Oxford Street.

To submit an application or get more information about referring someone to the program, call DSS at (540) 745-9386 or (540) 745-9324.