Three arrested in drug bust (copy)

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation into a narcotics distribution ring in Wythe County has been ongoing for several months.

Operation “Queenpin” found that large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and fentanyl were being distributed throughout the county, the release said.

In an effort to arrest these drug dealers, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on Castleton Road in the Barren Spring community, and Ashley Lane in the Grahams Forge community, the release said.

According to the release, the deputies seized 688 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of heroin with a total street value of $72,000. Also seized was $4,770 in cash.

Timothy Joel King of 1619 Castleton Road, Max Meadows, was charged with distribution of over 10 grams of a schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine) and possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine).

Shelby Nicole Perry of 135 Ashley Lane, Max Meadows, was charged with distribution of over 100 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute over 10 grams of schedule 1 or 2 (heroin).

Jorge Luis Olivares of 595 Marshall St., Wytheville was charged with felon in possession of ammunition.

More arrests and charges are expected, according to the release.