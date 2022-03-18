No charges to be filed in January Saltville shooting

A woman who fatally shot her boyfriend in January will not be prosecuted, according to a news release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The release described the woman as a victim, saying that an incident between her and her boyfriend, James McCloud, had become physical at a home in Saltville on January 17 and the woman fired one round from a handgun, striking McCloud.

McCloud, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, the investigation revealed that McCloud had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit. In a search warrant seeking ADT security footage from inside the home, SCSO Captain Bill Eller noted that the woman told investigators that McCloud had started drinking on January 15.

The SCSO release went on to say that there was a history of domestic violence between the two in Alabama. According to McCloud’s obituary he was a Richlands native and recent resident of Newell, Ala.

After being presented with the evidence at the conclusion of the investigation, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office declined prosecution, “finding that the evidence supported the girlfriend’s claim of self-defense,” the release said.