Newcomer Johnson claims seat on Wytheville council

Candice Johnson earned an historic win Tuesday to become the first Black member of the Wytheville Town Council, earning the most votes cast in a three-way race for two seats.

With all the votes counted except for mailed ballots received by the deadline and to be processed later, Johnson held a substantial lead for one of the two council seats. Johnson’s totals were at 35.98 percent, or 1,402 votes.

Incumbent Cathy Pattison won the second council seat up for grabs with 1,251 votes or 32.10 percent.

Only 38 votes separated Pattison and incumbent Mark Bloomfield, who failed to win a second term. Bloomfield won 1,213 votes or 31.13 percent.

Running unopposed, incumbent Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor received 2,233 votes, or 94.18 percent.

In Rural Retreat, incumbent Mayor Tim Litz received 518 votes, or 95.75 percent. He, too, was running unopposed.

With three seats up for grabs on Rural Retreat’s town council, Dale Yontz was the biggest vote-getter, capturing 24.12 percent, or 314. Keith Crigger and Jim Lloyd also received nods for seats on the council. Crigger received 22.56 percent with 319 votes, three more votes than Lloyd, who won 22.35 percent of the vote.

Geary “Shug” Jonas finished in fourth, getting 200 votes or 14.14 percent. Patrick Miller’s 124 votes represented 8.77 percent of the vote. A fairly vibrant write-in campaign garnered 114 votes, or 8.06 percent.

Wythe County went for incumbent 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith by a huge margin, giving the Republican 7,612 votes, or 80.63 percent.

Democrat challenger, Taysha Lee DeVaughan received 1,807 votes, or 19.14 percent. The number tracked closely with the rest of the 9th, where Griffith enjoyed an insurmountable lead based on unofficial results with 73.46 percent of the vote.

DeVaughan, of Big Stone Gap in Wise County, works as a regional organizer for the Appalachian Community Fund.