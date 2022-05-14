 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd alumnus completes Liberty courses

  • 0
Logan Robertson

Logan Robertson poses for a photo on graduation day.

 Submitted photo

Logan D. Robertson graduated from Liberty University May 7 with a degree in Business.

Logan is a member of the Floyd County High School Class of 2019. He is the son of Floyd’s Todd and Loren Robertson and brother of Taryn Robertson.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Abingdon man sentenced in area mail theft, bank fraud case

Abingdon man sentenced in area mail theft, bank fraud case

An Abingdon man who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from more than 100 addresses in the area, including Chilhowie, has been sentenced to federal prison time. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, items taken included multiple packages, cash, a U.S. passport, diabetes medication and multiple checks worth thousands of dollars.

Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Marion police seek suspect in Thursday stabbing

Marion Police have identified a suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Blake Herman Sanders, of Marion, on a malicious wounding charge in relation to the incident.

New town murals approved

New town murals approved

Individuals who spoke at the Floyd Town Council meeting last week are in favor of two high school art students creating murals on Locust and M…