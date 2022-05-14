Floyd alumnus completes Liberty courses

Logan D. Robertson graduated from Liberty University May 7 with a degree in Business.
Logan is a member of the Floyd County High School Class of 2019. He is the son of Floyd’s Todd and Loren Robertson and brother of Taryn Robertson.
Logan D. Robertson graduated from Liberty University May 7 with a degree in Business.
Logan is a member of the Floyd County High School Class of 2019. He is the son of Floyd’s Todd and Loren Robertson and brother of Taryn Robertson.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lt. Jenna Ruffin and Firefighter/EMT Hannah Hayes went on shift together April 14. It was Hayes’ first day as a full-time member of the Town o…
Wythe County’s property reassessments have been mailed out and the value of Wythe County properties has soared with some homeowners reporting …
The Friday evening storm that prompted severe weather warnings left its mark on Smyth County. The Marion-based free clinic remains closed for …
The April 15 house fire that claimed the life of an 8-year-old Marion boy weighed on the hearts and minds of the county’s supervisors and laun…
Pickleball’s popularity in Marion has grown so significantly that the town of Marion has transformed space in a Chatham Hill park into courts …
It was an emotional moment for Ron Thomason as he looked out at the beautiful overlook he led the effort to create on the Back of the Dragon.
An Abingdon man who pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from more than 100 addresses in the area, including Chilhowie, has been sentenced to federal prison time. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, items taken included multiple packages, cash, a U.S. passport, diabetes medication and multiple checks worth thousands of dollars.
Marion Police have identified a suspect in a Thursday evening stabbing and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police. Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Blake Herman Sanders, of Marion, on a malicious wounding charge in relation to the incident.
Individuals who spoke at the Floyd Town Council meeting last week are in favor of two high school art students creating murals on Locust and M…
Cases involving methamphetamine dominated Floyd Court hearings last week. County law enforcement officers and judges said the drug’s presence …