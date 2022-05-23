Inaugural Check Farm Tour next month

Five farms and two shops are set to host the first-ever Check Farm Trail next month.

From herbs and veggies to collecting eggs and grazing sheep, the public can learn about the process and meet local farmers on Sunday, June 12.

Participants will need to drive from farm to farm, and carpooling is encouraged. Some farms recommend making a reservation since tour times may fill up. Be sure to check in with each farm for any updates as they’re made available.

Farms on the trail:

Weathertop Farm will host its first Open Farm Day since 2018 during the Check Farm Trail, with hayride tours, farmer talks and baby animal sightings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The farm store will be open throughout the day.

Weathertop is located at 963 Eanes Road NE in Check. Learn more online at www.weathertopfarm.com.

Seven Spring’s Farm CSA will share its history and answer questions about its gardens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12, with scheduled tours beginning at noon and 2 p.m. Those interested in attending a tour should email polly@7springscsa.com to reserve a spot.

Seven Spring’s Farm CSA is located at 426 Jerry Lane NE in Check.

Kat’s Farmlette, owned by Kat the Farmer, will showcase its .25-acre salad-centric farm from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and with tours starting at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

Visit www.katthefarmer.com for more details. The farmlette is located at 407 Diamond Knob RD. in Check.

I-Tal Acres will host 30-minute tours for the Check Farm Trail at 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on June 12. Visitors are asked to park on either side of Diamond Knob and walk down the short driveway to avoid parking congestion at 1663 Diamond Knob Rd NE in Check.

I-Tal’s tours coincide with its annual Plant Propagation workshop, held from 1-4 p.m. the same day. Registration is required to attend the $20 workshop by emailing italacres@gmail.com or calling (540) 553-4023.

For updates and more information, visit www.italacres.com.

Lil Valley Farm is a pick-your-own blueberry and blackberry farm in Copper Hill at 8318 Huff Mill Rd. SE in Copper Hill. Details about its Open Farm Day plans can be found at www.facebook.com/LilValleyFarmVA.

The Soup Shop and Grateful Produce will also be featured along the trail.

The Soup Shop’s selection of goods include soups, spreads, bakery items, art and more from Floyd farms at 7360 Floyd Highway N. Its open hours for the trail are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find updates and more details at www.floydsoup.com.

Grateful Produce, formerly Fralin’s Produce, also sells locally grown goods and produce. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 12, at 10179 Bent Mountain Rd. in Bent Mountain.

Find updates and learn more about Grateful Produce at www.facebook.com/100057034496733.