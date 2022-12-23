Santa Letters 2022

Each year, the Floyd Press publishes letters to Santa from Floyd County Public Schools second graders. Top requests from the North Pole this year includes Pokémon cards, pets (some exotic) and cell phones.

The students also provided festive art work for the occasion.

A special thanks goes out to those who help keep the spirit of Christmas alive and well in Floyd County schools.

Floyd Elementary School

Mrs. Davis’ Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden. I’m 7 years old. I have been good enough to get a present. When I grow up, may I have a dog for Christmas? I already know your elves named Lowy and JJ. We have been really good in December. I know you have railways at your work shop in the North Pole.

Merry Christmas, Aiden

Dear Santa,

I am 7. My name is Natalie! My sister is Jeslyn. She is 6. We are really close in age. My dad is 38. He just turned 38. My mom just had a baby! How do you come down the chimney? How do you stay in the cold? How do I not hear you? How do I not hear your reindeer’s jingle bells ring? How can I not see you? I want a dog for Christmas. I like to see your show and music because it’s really cool to watch them on Christmas. Also, I enjoy the Christmas songs. I love that one that says “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.” I love that song. I want to hear it in my sleep. I love, love, love that one. It is my most favorite song!

Merry Christmas, Natalie

Dear Santa,

My name is Sage, and I have a new baby brother or sister coming! So, if you could, would you bring my mom some toys for the baby!? I really just want some presents for my family. I do want a few things but not a whole lot! I would really like to thank you for all that you have brought me over the years! A few things that I would like to have are silly putty and Mini-Brands, a makeup set and brushes. I also need to know what your favorite kind of cookies are. There’s only one kind of milk, so UI think I know what kind of milk you like! I will leave your reindeer some carrots! This goes along with my presents I wanted. I still want the things I asked for, but I want the rest to be a surprise!

Merry Christmas, Sage

Dear Santa,

My name is William. My favorite holiday is Christmas, and I really like animals. My questions are how old are you? Do you like reindeer? I want a sled, an Xbox 360 and Madden 15. My reindeer/elf is doing good. I forgot him in the box you sent him in, so sorry!

From, William

Dear Santa,

My name is Violett. I like a lot of my stuff. I am 7 years old. Santa, how do you carry all of the presents? I want a farmer toy for me. For Wesley, Black Panther clothes. For Lacey, a horse stuffed animal. For Nova, miney clothes. For Gabrele, Mice clothes. For my mom, some money. For my dad, a headset. Thank you!

Love, Violett

Dear Santa,

I am six years old, and I really, really want a skateboard. I am Zakota. How is Mrs. Claus? I like Christmas. I love you, Santa! How is the milk? Thank you, Santa, and there is one more thing: I really want a remote control.

Thank you, Zakota

Dear Santa,

My name is Parker, and I love when you send all of your elves. Do you make gingerbread houses? Because I love building gingerbread houses. I would like an electric bike, an Xbox XS, 13 games and one more TV. Thank you for all of the toys you brought me last year. Merry Christmas to you.

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

My name is Cade. I like to watch your TV shows. Thank you! Is Rudolph real? I want an Iron Man toy, a Marvel game, a game that has soccer and volleyball, and different things. I like the Polar Express I got from the book.

From, Cade

Dear Santa,

My name is Willah. How do you deliver all of the presents in one night? How do elves get their magic? Are the elves being good helpers in the toy shop? Are the reindeers doing good? Is Rudolph real or not? Thank you for the makeup and the desk and the light, but the light got broken! I’m going to tell you what I want for Christmas: a set of makeup, some brushes, a desk with it, a purple and white book bag, a new water bottle with purple and white on it, and headphones.

Your friend, Willah

Dear Santa,

My name is Lilah and I am 7. What I want for Christmas is a doll and a little couch for my room. How do you make toys? Oh, and I want to know how is Mrs. Claus doing? How do you eat cookies in one night? Do you jump on houses? Oh, and I want to know how Rudolph is doing.

Merry Christmas, Lilah

Dear Santa,

My name is Erica. I want to know about your elf. I want a pup. I want candycanes, a snake, a kite and a wolf. I want a present for my little Jame.

Thank you, Erica

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter. I am 7 years old. Do you have a reindeer named Rudolph? Is Jack Frost real? What I would like for Christmas is a snow globe and a toy pig for Christmas.

Love, Hunter

Dear Santa,

How does Jingle my elf be so quiet? How do you go down the chimney? Jingle has been good. What is your favorite cookie? What is Mrs. Claus’ favorite cookie? Some days Jingle is good.

Love, Maddie

Dear Santa,

I want a robot Santa toy and toys for my little brother Nico. My name is Alexander. I like Christmas. Thank you.

— Alexander

Dear Santa,

I will like to get an OMG Doll Horse Barn for Christmas. Also, Tomus has been a good elf. I can’t wait to see you, Santa. How do you make magic? And thank-you, Santa, for giving me an elf! I will get you cookies and milk. How do you make toys?

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

How many toys to you make? My name is Kalev. Ion Christmas Eve, I got an idea to spend time with my family. My favorite toy is RC Switch. How is the North Pole? The toy shop is my favorite shop of all! My favorite song is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. Yesterday, I got a toy. I wanted it for Christmas. It’s so fun. It is a dinosaur toy. Thank you for what you brought me last year.

Sincerely, Kalev

Dear Santa,

You are so nice. I think I have been good. Do you think I have been good? Where did you get elves? I am seven. What does Rudolph eat? I want a pet fox. I want a happy family. Why can’t we see you? How old are you? Do you draw? Why did you choose to live in the Arctic? Do you have a pet? Do you have a baby? Thank you!

Merry Christmas, Bella

Dear Santa,

My name is Landon. Do you have Rudolph? I want a book, a horse, a dog, a new bike, a cat, bean bag toss, hot Wheels, a Lego set, a fish, mini figures, a toy monster truck and a toy car. Surprise me with what you bring me!

Merry Christmas, Landon

Ms. Grubb’s Class

Dear Santa,

I am Claire and all I want for Christmas is a phone with games, please. May I have a dragon for Christmas, please? Can I also have a Pokémon card, please, Santa? And, may I have a craft set, please? Thank you for all of your hard work.

Sincerely, Claire

Hello Santa,

My name is Alice, and I am in the second grade. I have been wishing for a one-wheel for Christmas. Can I have nine or 10 bags of balloons, please? Do you think you can do that? If you can, thank you for presents! I also want a pack of LOL cards.

Your friend, Alice

Dear Santa,

My name is Zulie. I am 8 years old. For Christmas I would like slime for me and my sister. I like blue slime and for my sister a pink slime. Thank you for giving presents to everyone.

Love, Zulie

Dear Santa,

I’m Liam, and I’m in the second grade. I want a PC for Christmas. And, a Pokémon Xbox because I can play Call of Duty, Fallguys, Minecraft, Fortnite and Rocket League. And, new controllers for my Switch.

Sincerely, Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Ady, and I am 8. Can I please have a baby doll for Christmas? Can I please also have some bracelets? I would also like some new pencils. Thank you.

Sincerely, Ady

Dear Santa,

I am Taylor, I am in the second grade. For Christmas, I would like a spy drone. I would also like a remote to go with it and a claw on it. I want it because I don’t want to go over and pick what I want up. I can pick up metal. I can pick up nails. I would also like two magnets and an electro magnet, and a reindeer, please.

Your friend, Taylor

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Amelia. And I would like a puppy. Because I do not have one. And my brother would like him. And, I love animals, I would also live Scrabble Scrubbies. And an art set. Thank you for bringing me presents.

Love, Amelia

Santa,

I’m Maverick. I’m in the second grade. I would like for Christmas some clothes, but what I want most is 23 Pokemon $5-packs. I want this because they are fun to open. Also, because I do not get them often.

Best, Maverick

Dear Santa,

My name is Payson, and I am in the second grade. May I have some dinosaurs, please? So I can put them in my bag. Then, when I want to play with them, I can. And, may I also have a camera? Have a merry Christmas.

Love, Payson

Dear Santa,

I love you, Santa. My name is Aniyah. May I have a puppy, please? Because they are so fluffy, and I am seven. I would also like a hoverboard. How are the reindeer? Thanks for the presents.

Your friend, Aniyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Suriya, and I am seven. I want a Mickey Mouse phone and some bracelets. I would also like some more earrings.

Thank you, Suriya

Dear Santa,

May I have a PS5, please? I would like this because me and my sister could share more. I would also like six controllers and the Call of Duty game. Thank you for all the presents you already gave me!

Sincerely, Henry

Santa,

My name is Hunter, and I like Fortnite, and may I have 13,500 V Bucks. I would also like a toy car, please. I would also like a VR set, and may I also get some magnets, please? Happy holidays.

Sincerely, Hunter

Ms. Helms’ Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Raegan, and I have brown hair, and I am 7 years old. I am in second grade. I have green eyes. My house is grey and I have one brother and one sister. Their names are Elliot and Jaxson. I live in Floyd, Virginia. The school I am in is Floyd Elementary School. I need to ask you a question. How do you know which house has kids in them? The thing I want for Christmas is a pet kitten because I have never had one before and they are so cute, too. The other thing I want is Pokémon cards, but I already have some, but I want more and right now I have 89. One reason I want Pokémon cards is I can trade with my sister because she has 76 cards. My brother gave her two free cards, so today she has 78. The other thing I want is a lizard because I think that they are cool and colorful. I will name it Molly. I want two of them, and I will name the other one Emmly. I will love them forever.

Love, Reagan

Dear Santa,

I go to Floyd Elementary School. I would like to ride my bike. I would like a sled for my little brother because he loves snow and wants to go downhill. I would like new monkey bars because my old ones broke when a branch fell on them. How do your elves make toys that fast? Merry Christmas! Thank you.

Love, Cole

Dear Santa,

My name is Onawa. I like to play outside. My eye color is green, and my hair color is blonde. I’m a kid that likes nature. I’m a good treat-maker, so you will have good cookies this year. I think you are super magical and I believe in you. I’ve been really good this year, and I hope I’m on the good list. When you come in my house, I’ll have a lot of pretty decorations on Christmas night. I’m going to keep my bedroom door open so I can hear you and look at you. Also, can I have a dog blanket and a doll play pen? Merry Christmas.

Love, Onawa

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper Akers. I like to play card games. Do you remember when I asked you if you ever had a cavity before, and you said no because you had an elf that was a dentist. I like to play with Treasure X figures. I like when people come over for Christmas. Am I on the nice list? How many cookies to you eat on Christmas? Can I have the Treasure X King’s Gold because I want to battle my other Treasure X figures and see who would win. Do you always go down the chimney, even when the fireplace is on fire?

Sincerely, Cooper

Dear Santa,

I really want a PSA Graded 10 Bo Jackson. It is my dream to have a Bo Jackson PSA Graded 10. Can I also have a Derik Henry PSA Grade 10? Santa, if you get me those two cards, it will be the best Christmas in my life. I will be so happy! I will shout out, “I love you, Santa!” I am 8, I am 4’6” tall, and I play a lot of sports. I go to Floyd Elementary. I have the best teacher in Floyd Elementary, and her name is Miss Helms. Santa, how do you get everywhere in just one night? I got a question: do you use magic? I want to be just like you, Santa. I really want to inspire kids. I will make my heart bigger than the Grinch’s heart was when his heart got bigger once he sees the girl sing near the tree. I know how big the Grinch’s heart gets, but my heart is bigger than his. See you at the mall in Roanoke. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Sincerely, Bralen

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope good. My name is Haylen. I have been good this year. I hope I am on your Nice List. I love science, it is my favorite. Why do you send a person to the mall? I am so excited for Christmas. It is my favorite holiday. I hope it is yours. My friends are Zulie, Molly, Onawa, Amelia and Willa. My house is red-ish and brown-ish. It is the one that has the flashing lights and the blowup snowman and gnome, and the hard Santa. Emam is being good this year. I am 7 years old. What I really want is some fish and a tank for them and some fish food. I will enjoy scientists stuff. I want it because I think scientists are cool. I hope you have a good Christmas! See you soon.

Love, Haylen

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie. I am 7 years old, and I like to play with baby dolls. One thing I want for Christmas is a puppy because I want to hold it. Can I get a baby doll to play with? I have a question for you: What it the reindeer’s last name?

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

I have some questions for you. Did you get my envelope I made and also our elf is so cute and funny, and we named it Elfy. This morning, he hid in the top of the Christmas tree like it was Christmas Day. I have another question. How do you get down the chimney? It looks like a paper plate stuck to the wall. Something I would like for Christmas is a picture of you because when I was 6 I wanted to see the real Santa Claus, and I still want to. Can I have an art supplies kit because I love art soooo much that when I find art, I want to do it right away. I get soooo excited I almost explode but I already have one, but I want one more, please.

Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. Are you going to give me presents? Anyways, I want a chick for Christmas because they are so cute and cuddly. I will feed the chick and give it water. I also want a Minnie Mouse phone to play call my mom. Thank you, Santa.

— Evalynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyson. I play basketball. I have a hobby about koalas. I need your help. I am scared of the ball. At practice, Parker busted my nose. I want to make a wish tonight. Can I not be scared of the ball? And, can I have a tank to protect my family? I must protect them. I am going to set a trap in the living room to catch you! How do reindeer fly? Why’s Rudolph’s nose red like a cherry?

Sincerely, Tyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Molly, and I have blond hair and blue eyes. I like to jump rope, I like to play basketball, and to watch my sisters and brothers play it. I like to read and to bake with my mom. I like to play hide and seek with my friends and family. I like to collect crystals and Pokémon cards. I like to hand out with my friends. I am 8 years old, and I like to ride my bikes on walks. I want to know how the elves make toys so fast. I was new Baby Sitter Club books because I have most of them, but I want the new books. I want them because I don’t have all of them and because I like to read! I want a big stuffed bear because they are really big, and I would snuggle with it every night. Ever since my sister got one big stuffed bear last year, I’ve wanted one.

Love, Molly

Dear Santa,

This is Hadley. I have two sisters. I have some questions for you. Am I on the Nice List? How do you know where all of the houses are for Christmas? Can I please have an 80,000-page sketch book because I love to color? Can I also have 1,000 colored pencils because the crayons at the house break easily. Thank you for reading this paper and everything. I love you, Santa Claus. Happy holidays and Christmas. Have a good Christmas. Thank you!

Love, Hadley

Dear Santa,

My name is JJ. I live in Floyd, Virginia. I like to play outside. I have been good this year. I would like a new Nerf 2.0 because my old one broke. Also, I would like some Reggie books. I do not have any of the Reggie books. Santa, what do your reindeer like to eat? I hope you have a good Christmas.

From the best behaved person in my family, JJ

Dear Santa,

My name is Alora. I live in Floyd, Virginia. I go to Floyd Elementary School I like to go to the park and play. I even bring my dogs with me. I also love to decorate cookies in Christmas themes. Something I would like to have is a Christmas dress. I would be able to dress for Christmas. I would also like a pet horse. It would be fun to ride the horse and for me. I have a question: why does Rudolph have a red nose? Have a merry Christmas, Santa!

Love, Alora

Dear Santa,

My name is Kash. I like to collect Hot Wheels to race them. I have brown eyes. I want LED lights so I can put them in my Hot Wheels place. I want rope so I can climb up trees. How do you go around the world in one night? I hope I get lots of toys.

Love, Kash

Dear Santa,

I like to watch TV and play with my toys. I like to color pictures. I would like a tablet because I can play games on it. Can I also have a Barbie Dream House with my dolls in it? How do the reindeer fly? Merry Christmas!

— Natasha

Check Elementary School

Ms. Conner’s Class

Dear Santa, I am sorry for being bad. Can I still have toys? Can I have a glider? I would like a toy Jeep, and a toy creeper.

From, Waylon

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a dinosaur toys, Legos, robots and remote control. I have been good. Miss you.

From, Brody

Dear Santa, For Christmas I want a dinosaur remote control and a skateboard. Have I been naughty? I want a monkey stuffed animal and a nice Christmas with my family.

From, Branden

Dear Santa,

I want a Mini Brand Shop. I want a puppy, a cat and a wolf. I want a car that lights up and a pet tiger and a cheetah. I want a bobcat and all of the pizza, and I will see my family forever, and I want to see God, and I want a toy truck.

From, Autumn S.

Dear Santa,

I want an RC car and a four-wheeler, also for it to snow and it to rain pizza. Also, I more math and a lambergeeny. Also a book and a convertible.

From, Michael

Dear Santa,

May I please have Legos, Please? I am very sorry if I have ever been naughty. Pleas get me Legos. Merry Christmas, Santa.

From, Macy

Dear Santa,

Floyd Christmas I want a puppy and if I have been bad, I am sorry. And a PlayStation 3 and a phone and a tablet and a dirt bike.

From, Aiden

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a whole box of LOL Dolls and a baby puppy, and a lambrgyny. I also want an American Girl Doll and I am sorry if I have been naughty.

From, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike and a golf cart and I want a new puppy. I want a baby sister. I will be happy. Sorry for being bad to my little bruther. I also want a mustang, and I want an iPhone and a Nintendo Switch.

From, Ayden

Dear Santa,

I am really sorry if I was naughty. I want a Squishmello and an iPhone and Nike pink and white shoes. I also want decorations for my room and a Christmas tree.

From, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I want Legos and a PlayStation 5 and an iPhone 14. I also want a baby puppy and if I was bad I’m sorry, and I want a toy car.

From, Landon

Dear Santa,

I want all the football stuff. I want a cheetah. I want to get signed to a football league. I want an elf. I am sorry for being bad.

From, Everett

Ms. Kaiser’s Class

Dear Santa,

May I have a Lebron James Breaking the Game 3D autographed card? Please, may I have some sleeves for the cards?

Sincerely, Mason

Dear Santa,

How are you doing, Santa? I would like a Magic Mixie. Because I think it will be fun. May I please also have a rock set? I would also like a Barbie Cutie Ruty. Thank you for bringing presents to kids.

Love, Saige

Dear Santa,

I’m Kavlan. I’m in second grade. Can I have a hoverboard? Because my mom needs time. I need less energy. May I have a PC, please? May I have some V-Bucks?

Sincerely, Kavlan

Dear Santa,

My name is Jacob, and I am in second grade. Can I please get a Lightning McQueen? I would also like a tablet for my brother. I would like a rare Pokémon. Can I please get a Nascar for the Nintendo Switch.

Sincerely, Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaitlyn. I want a toy car, but I want a dog more because… they are playful. They are cute. May I have a phone? May I have a computer? And have a merry Christmas.

Sincerely, Kaitlyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Rose, and I am 7. May I have slime because I enjoy it? I would also like fake nails. I like the tapping. I would also like pop-its. They help me when I am stressful. I would love to have high heels. They make me tall.

Sincerely, Rose

Indian Valley Elementary School

Ms. Akers’ Class

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? How are you doing? All I want for Christmas is a little more horse toys, and a unicorn, bike helmet, and some Christmas dresses and a lot of candy. I would like more art supplies and a book that I can draw with that has blank pages and rainbow Pokémon cards and golden ones too. I have been really good this year and nice although I do get hurt a lot but I don’t care that much. I’d also like some weights but size 5 and a 50-piece puzzle and a set of beads, bracelets and string for the beads and some neon markers and some high heels and a new pair of boots and headbands.

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

I have been really good this year. I really want a computer. How old are you? I also want some golden and rainbow Pokémon cards. How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer doing? How many elves do you have in total?

Merry Christmas, Brendon

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me some toys. I have been on my best behavior. I am 7 years old. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Can you please bring me a dog?

Thank you, Hunter

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer and the elves? Do you deliver the presents by yourself? Can I have a longer robe? Can I also have a word search book?

Love, Porter

Dear Santa,

How are you?... Oh, Santa, can I get a dog? May I please get a necklace for my mom? I’d like to see my brother, William, also, please?

Merry Christmas, Sara

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? How are the elves? How are you? I have been a little bad, and I have been a little good, too. How is your day? How are the presents going? I will bring a lot of cookies and milk! I would like Akedo Powerstorm Battle Arena, mystery packet from series 3, Hotwheel monster truck, Rudolph’s nose, Ultimate Battle Arena and a train? Thank you for the gifts!

Merry Christmas, Cole

Dear Santa,

What are you doing? Are you being bad? I have been nice. Are you getting Santa slippers? I want a pet chinchilla. I will take good care of it. I think you are always nice. I also want a grapevine and a dustbuster. I want a remote controlled robot. Be safe flying!

Love, Zeke

Dear Santa,

How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? How are the elves doing? I’ve been a little good and bad. I would like for Christmas is to have lots of good Pokémon cards and a little live pet. It is a hamster, a dog that is in a basket and one more thing is a wish. I want all of the homeless people to be happy and have a good life! I would also like to have pet fish.

P.S. A real fish with its own tank and food.

Love, Sophie

Dear Santa,

I am hoping you’re having a good day! I hope your elves are feeling really good and Rudolph and you! What I want for Christmas is a lot of things. I want a Ninja mask, a phone and a different pair of shoes. I have been good this whole entire year. I hope to be good next year, too!

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

How are you? Are you full of jelly like everyone says? I do not want any presents. How many cookies do you eat in a century? 1,000,000? 1,000,000,000,000,000? 1,000,000,000,000,000? How are your elves? Some of my friends don’t believe in you.

Merry Christmas, Jude

Dear Santa,

How old are you? How many elves do you have? All I want for Christmas is a PS5, Pokémon cards, golden and rainbow Pokémon cards, Roblox, V-Bucks, and a bike. Do you eat a lot of cookies? Do you drink a lot of milk? Where do you live? Some of my friends don’t believe in you but I don’t think they are right!

Merry Christmas, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I have been good. How are the reindeer doing and you? I hope the elves are doing well. My family is Emma, Soren, Mom, Dad, Margog Ming, Laney and me. When you come there will be carrots sitting on the table and cookies, too. There will be another note for you from me too.

Merry Christmas, Quinn

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? This year I would like an Xbox 360 and a 300 Winmag gun. I want a deer mount and a pair of moose antlers. Thank you for the presents Santa and have a great year!

From, Seth

Willis Elementary School

Mrs. Weaver’s Class

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? Can I have a Furby and can I have a cat plushy?

Love, Dallas

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? What time of night do you come to my house? How long does it take to make all of the toys? The only thing I want for Christmas is a PS5 and a snowboard.

Love, Jonah

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I think they are tired. I want a bird in a cage and a stuffed dragon. I would like some little Magic Mixies and a house for them. Also, I would like a toy hamster and for it to have those magical babies!

Love, Adriana

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? Can I have some little toy horses, wolves and a barn too? I would also like toy people to ride the horses and some art stuff too. Thank you.

Love your friend, Catherine

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? How do you fit down a chimney? I think you tap your nose to be skinny and then you just go! I would like a science experiment kit and a Roblox gift card. I will use the gift card to buy stuff to make my character cooler.

Love, Daylan

Dear Santa,

Do your elves bring the toys? Why did you become Santa? I want an iPhone and a PS5.

Sincerely, Bodhi

Dear Santa,

How can you have magical powers to make your big workshop? Did you go for Santa training? For Christmas I would like to be surprised! You can make it mysterious! I like to be outside and ride my four-wheeler and I like to sleep. A pillow and a comfy blanket might be a good idea.

Love, Forrest

Dear Santa,

How do you fit down a chimney? Do you drink magic Gatorade? How do you have magic reindeer? I want a bike with no training wheels and a four-wheeler.

Your friend, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

I want to know if your elves have magic? I want a puppy and I want a Polly Pocket and I want a keyboard and a pop it and I want a horse and I want a fish and I want a baby monkey. I want a new gerbil and thank you.

Love your friend, Ava

Dear Santa,

How do you get all the supplies to make the toys? Oh right you are magical. I want a parrot for Christmas and some Lego Minecraft sets and a pop it and a water bottle and dino toys.

Your friend, Zoie

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? Why do you like milk and cookies so much? How do you fit down a chimney if I don’t have one? I wish for a hot wheels set for Christmas. I wish for a Lego set for Christmas. I wish for a TV for Christmas.

Sincerely, Finn

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I am guessing you are great. I want a ferret and art supplies like paint, crayons, and colored pencils to color.

Love, Alayna

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I bet you have 160,000 elves. I want baby dolls, slime, a playground for my house, a secret lock pass and two Magic Mixies and some art supplies.

Love, Sofia

Dear Santa,

How are you so quiet when you go into all the houses? I think it is because you have magical shoes that make you so quiet! For Christmas I would like a giant LOL house so I can play with my LOL Dolls. I would also love to have a panda Squishmallow. The last thing that I would like is a new tablet because my other one broke, and I don’t know how to fix it.

Sincerely, Jadie

Dear Santa,

Do your elves have magic too? I wonder how your reindeer fly. I think they were rescued and the elves gave them some magic. I want a telescope to look at the stars because I am so interested in space. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love, Ella

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? What toys are made? How do you have magic? How many elves do you have? What time of night do you come to my house? For this Christmas I want a doll and a makeup kit and 8 Mini Brands.

Love, Leydi

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I bet you have 3,000,000. For Christmas first I want a Polly Pocket gummy bear play set and horses in Spirit and the people. I also want a Minecraft set and an art station, slime, a lamp and crayons.

Love, Haleigh

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I want the ultimate pyroraptor and the morph mod and a Bumblebee transformer.

Love, Bentley

Dear Santa,

How are your elves, and are you doing ok? I’m going to leave milk and a lot of cookies for you. I want a mega robot with a controller that transforms into a car. I want a red power ranger that transforms for my brother Brandon. I want a Sonic that jumps and spins. For my baby sister, I want a cute, cute Freddy.

Love, Richard