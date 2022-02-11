Drug Court has saved Floyd County more than $200,000

Floyd County’s Drug Court, which tries to give first-time drug offenders a chance to avoid a felony conviction and rebuild their lives, has worked with 37 and graduated 11 since March 2016.

Drug Court volunteer Eddie Worth thanked the Floyd County Board of Supervisors for its help and support for the program that is run through the Circuit Courts in Floyd County and other jurisdictions of the program.

“Without your help, we would not be able to do this,” Worth said Feb. 8.

By helping the drug offenders recover, Floyd County saved $65,036 in direct costs and $165,000 in overall state costs that would have been incurred by jailing them in the New River Regional Valley Jail, the report said.

Drug Court participants also must complete 100 hours of community service, which provided $5,552 in free labor to Floyd County in 2021 and $1,169 so far this year.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch said support for the program was “important and needed.” Drug Court, she said, shows that “for the first time, somebody cares.”

“Too many people see no way out,” she added. “Kudos to the program for giving them one.”

Other supervisors joined in to thank the court.

Worth said the drug program is tough. Of the 37 offered a chance, 15 were terminated or voluntarily left the program. Most were convicted on their felony crimes.

The report noted that the Virginia Supreme Court is providing supplemental funding to the drug courts this year and has praised the operations in the New River Valley for “doing a wonderful job.”

Funding is now in place for Team Lead position in the New River Valley. A graduate of the program spoke the graduation of a drug court participant in Floyd recently. Team leaders also work to add mentors to help others to finish the program.

Lorrie Trail, Coordinator for Floyd’s Drug Court, passed out detailed information on how the court works, along with a “Impact Analysis and Program Evaluation” prepared by Virginia Tech’s Office of Economic Development Feb. 8.

The program noted that drug court graduates in the New River Valley, including Floyd, provided 19 new workers that provided at least $12,000 in new tax revenues.

The report noted that NRV has received $1,087,943 in economic output, $14,295 in local tax revenues and a “four to one” return on investment for local governments.

The report quoted a drug court participant who said the court provided “a definite change in my life” and added that it was a “needed positive change.”

“Sticking with it, they come out better,” Trail told the board.

“A lot do not care,” Worth added. “You do. Thank you for that.”