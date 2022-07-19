Smyth libraries join regional network, Marion branch to offer space for telehealth appointments

By this time next year, county library users will be able to access more than half a million additional resources.

Among those resources will be the collections of two area academic libraries.

The addition comes with Smyth County Public Library’s (SCPL) decision to accept an invitation to join the Holston Associated Libraries (HAL) consortium. On the recommendation of Library Director Rose Likins, the library’s trustees OK’d the move last month.

HAL includes the libraries of Emory & Henry College and King University as well as the Washington County Public Library and the Tazewell County Public Library.

As members, the Smyth library will be able to borrow from those libraries, share library technology, and collaborate with the other libraries’ staffs.

SCPL’s membership will take effect on July 1, 2023.

In a prepared release, Likins said, “The objective of joining HAL is to make available to Smyth County residents more than 500,000 additional library resources, including those of two premier regional academic libraries.”

Thursday evening, she told an informal gathering of the county’s board of supervisors that once requested an item from another HAL library should arrive quickly as a weekly delivery service is in place.

Finding the HAL items won’t be hard. According to the release, the HAL libraries’ materials will automatically show up in catalog search results, and SCPL library cards will be accepted by consortium member libraries.

Likins believes that many items that patrons now request through Inter-Library loans will be met within HAL, which will save users the postage fees they now pay to borrow materials from other libraries.

There is a cost to HAL membership.

Likins said the membership fee “will average around $32,000 per year over five years” and “includes the cost of the shared technology, the delivery service, and some staff hours toward the administration of the consortium.”

That full cost, Likins said, is covered by the library’s annual Library of Virginia grant.

In terms of its finances, Likins thanked the supervisors for the additional money they allocated for the library this year. The supervisors upped the annual budget by $32,500 to put the county’s contribution to the library at $752,500.

As well, Likins said the Library of Virginia increased the library’s annual grant by $23,195 to $196,014.

Additionally, Likins told the News & Messenger that the Town of Chilhowie increased its library funding to $29,000. She is still waiting to learn Marion and Saltville’s final allocations.

As Smyth users benefit from the collections of other HAL members, their patrons will gain access to Smyth’s physical holdings -- 130,885 items out of 258,068. The other items are digital, and Likins explained that the consortium doesn’t share digital materials “because those are priced by total number of potential users.”

“We’re super excited,” Likins told the supervisors.

Speaking on behalf of HAL in the release, Ruth Castillo, Emory & Henry College library director, said that HAL will be strengthened by SCPL's membership by expanding HAL's vision of providing its communities access to new ideas and information to the residents of Smyth County. By joining its neighbors in Tazewell and Washington counties, Castillo said, SCPL's membership in HAL will provide a solid footprint and better connect communities with library resources.

Community Health

In other news, Likins also told the supervisors that the library has received a $6,000 grant to set up a private space in the Marion branch where people can go online for telehealth appointments. She said the area will include a computer, monitor and printer.

While the area is primarily intended for telehealth, Likins said, patrons can also reserve it for online meetings and similar needs.

Working Together

Earlier next month, Likins said, the library will host a meeting with all of the county’s public school librarians to share what resources it can offer them and to brainstorm ideas for collaboration.

Supervisor Mike Sturgill, who also works in the school system’s administration, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying that more collaboration will lead to better services for the community and students.

New Website

Likins also introduced county leaders to the library’s new website, which she said is streamlined, mobile friendly and more user-friendly.

Summer Reading

The libraries summer reading programs in Chilhowie, Marion, and Saltville have been well attended with hundreds at some events, Likins reported.

Those programs will be wrapping up over the next two weeks with a family friendly movie at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion on July 21 at 6 p.m. and puppet shows in Chilhowie and Saltville on July 26.

To the supervisors, Likins praised her staff, saying they’ve developed “a million clever ideas.”