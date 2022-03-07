Town employees will receive hazard pay

Councilman Mike Patton put it bluntly when Floyd Town Council was discussing the possibility of hazard pay for town employees: “We always say our people are our greatest assets… When are we going to put our money where our mouth is?”

Kayla Cox, former town manager, provided Council members with hardcopies summarizing key details relating to the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding during the Town Council meeting on March 3, one of her last duties before officially leaving the town team on March 31.

The summary included reminders of the projects Council has discussed using the funds for and important dates such as when the second payment will arrive (June 2022), when the funds must be obligated (2024) and when they must be spent (2026), Cox noted.

It also included the hazard pay scale the county has been utilizing in recent weeks to allocate bonuses to employees who have worked throughout the pandemic.

Initial bonuses that have been awarded to town employees during the pandemic were funded by the CARES Act, Cox noted March 3. Council has briefly discussed approving additional hazard payments in a number of meetings, but chose to wait for final guidance on the use of the funds before doing so.

Councilman Patton asked if there was any reason to delay the discussion and possible decision further March 1, and Mayor Will Griffin said the matter is “Council’s discretion.”

“We’ve been talking about this for six or eight months,” Councilman Patton said, proposing the highest rate of hazard pay for all town employees, which is $4,500 before taxes. He emphasized the opportunity to put “our money where our mouth is.”

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner brought up one employee who worked from before the beginning of the pandemic until October. Former employees are not eligible to receive ARPA funds, and Turner emphasized the importance of treating “everyone fairly.”

Cox said the bonus for that employee could come out of the Town’s operational funds and be prorated like other positions, such as the Tourism Director, will be. She did some fast math and told Council the bonus would work out to about $3,900.

Councilman Chris Bond made the motion to approve the hazard payments as discussed, and it passed unanimously.

In discussion earlier Thursday evening, Council came to a consensus to pivot from renovating the current Town Hall and Offices to examining the cost of creating a completely new headquarters on the Town’s property at the back of Lineberry Park.

Town Manager Andrew Morris now heads the project with Thompson and Litton, alongside Mike Maslaney, a former town manager who agreed to oversee the project. Maslaney currently serves on the Public Service Authority Board and the Planning Commission, as well as others.

Morris also got a consensus March 1 to “develop the town’s social media presence,” as long as, Council members emphasized, “it’s to spread information and not solicit comments.”

Floyd’s Town Council meets on the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday. Meetings are available via Zoom and take place at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall.