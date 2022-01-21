 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Swortzel nabs all-state team role

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaiden Swortzel

Floyd County Buffalo Kaiden Swortzel (40) celebrates a touchdown during an October 2021 game.

 File Photo by Doug Thompson | For The Floyd Press

Floyd County’s Kaiden Swortzel was named to the 2021-2022 All-state football first team earlier this month, adding the honor to his long list of athletic achievements received since the beginning of the school year.

The Virginia High School League announced Swortzel to be the Class 2 All-state first team tight end on Jan. 12.

Swortzel, a high school junior, was also named to two positions on the all-district first team last month (tight end, defensive end), and one position on the all-region first team (tight end).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Floyd vet turning 103

Floyd vet turning 103

The family of Floyd County’s Orland Phillips is requesting community members to send him cards to help celebrate his 103rd birthday on Feb. 5.

Bland County Police Blotter

A Bland County man is being held without bond on felony charges after police went to a residence last week in response to a shooting call and …

Clemons earns department awards

Clemons earns department awards

Deputy Michael Clemons received the Floyd County Sheriff's Office 2021 Mothers Against Drunk Driving Award and Officer of the Year award last week.