Swortzel nabs all-state team role

Floyd County’s Kaiden Swortzel was named to the 2021-2022 All-state football first team earlier this month, adding the honor to his long list of athletic achievements received since the beginning of the school year.

The Virginia High School League announced Swortzel to be the Class 2 All-state first team tight end on Jan. 12.

Swortzel, a high school junior, was also named to two positions on the all-district first team last month (tight end, defensive end), and one position on the all-region first team (tight end).