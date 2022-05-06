Red Rooster adopts a highway

Red Rooster Coffee Roaster employees took shifts on Earth Day to clean up more than 550 pounds of trash and recyclables along Franklin Pike, between Shooting Creek and U.S. 221.

Branding and marketing lead for Red Rooster Jolie Greatorex said last week the business adopted a two-mile stretch of Franklin Pike, and 18 team members lent a hand in cleaning it up on April 22.

The project took about two hours, Greatorex said, and a total of 560 pounds of trash and recyclables were collected.

“We concentrated our efforts on April 22 to a handful of places that were especially littered,” Greatorex said. Some areas in sharp curves with tight shoulders, she said, were “tricky to navigate.”

VDOT provided signage, reflective vests and trach pickers.

Greatorex said the bags VDOT provided for the project were “filled very quickly,” and the team saw an opportunity to reuse bags that unroasted coffee is delivered to Red Rooster in.

Traffic on the roadway was “very cautious and appreciative,” Greatorex said, adding “some folks even stopped to say thank you.”

Red Rooster plans to organize several adopted highway clean ups in the future, Greatorex said.

Learn more about Red Rooster and its offerings, which includes subscription boxes, at www.redroostercoffee.com or visit 823 E. Main St.