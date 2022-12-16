Dedication honors 87 years of service

The Hylton family legacy at Citizens Telephone Cooperative was recently memorialized during the Hylton Hilltop Dedication Ceremony.

Maynard Hylton helped establish Citizens and worked at the cooperative for 43 years before retirement. His son Donald worked with Citizens as a contractor for more than 35 years.

The building dedicated Nov. 28 is a warehouse and construction equipment building at the top of the hill behind Citizens’ main office. Passersby can see it from Webbs Mill Road.

Retiring General Manager Gregg Sapp said construction of the building started in early 2020, and it was Donald’s 2021 death at 85 years old that inspired the dedication in honor of him and his father.

Maynard died in 2006 at the age of 92.

“These men represent the teams who constructed and built facilities throughout Floyd County and surrounding areas, providing technology for the future,” Sapp said. The sentiment is also engraved on the dedication plaque, which pictures both men.

Donald’s wife of more than 50 years Brenda Slusher Hylton attended the dedication ceremony, as did their daughter Donna Hylton Smith, who assumed the duties of general manager after Sapp’s retirement.

Brenda thanked the Board of Directors, Sapp and Citizens employees for their kindness and support.

Smith was announced to be the next general manager of Citizens in October, following the company’s annual meeting and the retirement of Gregg Sapp at the end of November.

Smith has worked at the company for 21 years, bringing the Hylton’s total years of service to Citizens to 108 (and counting) and three generations.