January archives: 'D-Day,' career launch and snow storms — 1956, 1967, 1971

This article features stories from past editions of The Floyd Press:

Jan. 5, 1956

The Citizens Cooperative launched dial telephone service on Jan. 8, and the occasion was dubbed “D-Day.”

“The Day will mark the cut over from the antiquated ring-and-holler system that has served citizens of Floyd County since 1914,” The Floyd Press reported.

Directories were published in the paper and mailed to service subscribers.

“The old system [the Citizens Mutual Telephone System] will probably get an overload of calls from subscribers who want to call and hear the voice of Mrs. [Lena] Whitlock or Miss [Annie] Board and place just one more call before the old system bows out to the new.”

Whitlock and Board worked as Floyd operators for a combined total of 63 years.

Pictures of the old system and the new were published in the Jan. 12, 1956, edition of The Floyd Press.

Jan. 12, 1967

“Floyd County Newsman Awarded First on Story” in the Jan. 12, 1967 edition of paper announced Doug Thompson received first prize in a story competition from the Virginia Press Association.

Thompson’s winning story was titled “First Drink… And a Hard Jolt,” which is about a 16-year-old girl who had an illegal abortion.

The story “gives a full account of the numerous pitfalls this girl had to endure and how it has ruined her future life,” The Floyd Press reported.

Thompson was working for The Roanoke Times in 1967, having worked with the Floyd Press during his high school years. His stories and local sports coverage is still regularly published in the Press (2023).

Jan. 7, 1971

A six-inch snowfall headlined the Jan. 7, 1971, paper, complete with a direct note to then-Gov. Linwood A. Holton. The article is titled “1971 brings six-inch snowfall, wrecks.”

“We had six inches of snowfall in Floyd County last week. Route 8 was extremely dangerous for persons traveling to and from work. Luckily we had no serious accidents THIS TIME. We tried Santa Claus and he seemed to have forgotten us, so we will have to return to you for help. — Floyd Countians“

The Floyd Press reported three crashes associated with the weather event, none of which resulted in injuries.