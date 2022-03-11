 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Floyd COVID risk downgraded; Masking optional for staff at FCPS

The CDC downgraded Floyd County to a medium risk level for the transmission of COVID-19 Thursday, and Floyd County Public Schools announced Friday, March 11, masking is optional for “all staff members…effective immediately.”

The Department of Labor and Industry previously ruled that masking would be optional, regardless of community transmission, on March 18.

FCPS explained in a March 11 email to parents, “DOLI standards do allow us to make masking optional earlier if the community level moved to medium or low.”

“Masking will continue to be optional for all students in school buildings and on buses,” the school district added.

The local collective of healthcare facilities that provided weekly updates on hospitalizations in the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) also announced on Friday it will discontinue its weekly report due to the decreasing number of patients being admitted with COVID.

As of March 11, there were 90 hospitalized and 25 patients in the ICU. Three individuals were hospitalized and waiting for test results.

The collective stated it will continue reports if there is “another marked increase.”

CovidActNow still categorized Floyd County’s risk level as “very high” on March 10, citing a positive test rate of 25.8%, which indicates testing is limited and “most cases likely go undetected.”

The independent nonprofit established at the beginning of the pandemic to track key metrics also reported March 10 that 53.7% of Floyd residents are fully vaccinated, and at least 55.8% are partially vaccinated. About 41% of Carroll County was fully vaccinated as of March 10, and Franklin was about 50%. Pulaski County was 54% fully vaccinated, and Montgomery was 56%.

Anyone five or older is eligible to get a COVID vaccine, and boosters are encouraged.

Learn more about testing opportunities and vaccine locations at www.nrvroadtowellness.com.

New River Health District cases

The following data was reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Friday, March 11. On Monday, March 10, VDH updated its data dashboard to reference CDC hospitalization records, no longer listing the data.

Floyd — 2,536 cases; 45 deaths

Giles — 4,026 cases; 45 deaths

Radford — 4,883 cases; 47 deaths

Pulaski — 7,168 cases; 126 deaths

Montgomery — 18,377 cases; 145 deaths

