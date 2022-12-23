Speedwell student sells cookies for a cause

When 8-year-old Aarin Bell saw the commercial about sick children being treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, she immediately wanted to help.

“She came down the hallway at the house and said she wanted to do a fundraiser and she wanted to do it for St. Jude,” her mother, Santana Bell said. “She said, ‘I think if I bake cookies and sell them, I can make money and send it to them.’”

Her mother said OK, so that is what she did.

The third-grader at Speedwell Elementary School got busy in the kitchen in the evenings and on weekends. She started baking Dec. 5 and two weeks later had baked 566 cookies. Neighbors, school friends, her mother’s work friends and fellow parishioners at the First Baptist Church of Speedwell scooped up the cookies. Flavors included sugar, chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia nut, snickerdoodle and peanut butter.

She packaged her cookies in treat bags and sold them for 50-cents each.

In total, she raised $510 for the research hospital.

“She made them herself,” her mom said. “We supervised the oven when she was getting them in and out, but she set the timer and everything.”

Bell is the daughter of B.J. and Santana Bell. Her grandparents are Jerry and Betty Bell of Speedwell, who donated treat bags to her; and Hope and Tony Reeves and Todd and Nova Booth, all of Pulaski.

Bell’s most popular cookie is chocolate chip, but she doesn’t play favorites.

“I like all of them,” she said. “I love to bake. I like to make cakes and brownies, too.”

Aarin decided to try baking after watching her mother in the kitchen.

“It just hit me that I thought I’d try it,” she said. “And I loved it, so I just started baking.”

After Christmas, she plans to expand her inventory to include dog and cat treats. She might or might not sell them again to raise money for an organization; she hasn’t decided yet.