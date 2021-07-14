Bringing History to Life: Reviving Chilhowie's Main Street history

Some comments made about the blue color of the recently painted Piggly Wiggly sign are that the sign was black, said Town Manager John Clark. However, he found a copy of the 1965 Apple Festival program that shows the sign as blue. It was the building owner’s choice, he said.

Keen responded to a question from the council about how long the paint would last saying he didn’t know, but touchups would be the responsibility of the building owners.

The Façade Improvement Project is a three-way agreement among the town, property owners and contractor. Grant amounts from the Department of Housing and Community Development ranged from $13,012 to $22,205 with each façade receiving up to $15,000. Some of the buildings have more than one façade. The grant money had to be matched by the property owner either dollar-to-dollar or through any work done on the building in the past two years or work done in conjunction with the Wallberg contract.

The many aspects of the Downtown Revitalization Program – from storm drainage improvement, to new sidewalks, lighting and façades on Main Street, paving, removal of an 80,000-square-foot abandoned factory facility, construction of a farmers market, signage and branding – began with a dream in June 2014 when citizens first gathered to plan.