Bringing History to Life: Reviving Chilhowie's Main Street history

You may have noticed the faded words for years without realizing the history behind them: Piggly Wiggly, The Vance Company INC Hardware, Chilhowie Hardware Supply Co.
These businesses once located on Main Street in Chilhowie may have been replaced by new businesses but their names could still be seen faded into the brick like a ghostly remembrance of the past.
The past is being revived, though, as the names reappear in fresh paint during the Façade Improvement Project, Phase II of the Downtown Revitalization Program.
Wallberg Construction of Abingdon -- contracted at $95,653 to furnish labor and materials -- is working on façade and building upgrades on Chilhowie’s Main Street.
The job is 80% to 85% complete, said Jay Keen, Chilhowie’s director of public works, at Thursday’s council meeting. The weather has been cooperative during the project, he said, and completion is expected by the end of July or first of August.
Keen said that four people are working on the project every day. Windows have been changed along with some of the doors. Façades on one side are done and those on the other side nearly done. A large crane being used to reach the tops of the buildings might prove difficult near traffic on Whitetop Road so the town will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation if traffic needs to be diverted around the work area.
Some comments made about the blue color of the recently painted Piggly Wiggly sign are that the sign was black, said Town Manager John Clark. However, he found a copy of the 1965 Apple Festival program that shows the sign as blue. It was the building owner’s choice, he said.
Keen responded to a question from the council about how long the paint would last saying he didn’t know, but touchups would be the responsibility of the building owners.
The Façade Improvement Project is a three-way agreement among the town, property owners and contractor. Grant amounts from the Department of Housing and Community Development ranged from $13,012 to $22,205 with each façade receiving up to $15,000. Some of the buildings have more than one façade. The grant money had to be matched by the property owner either dollar-to-dollar or through any work done on the building in the past two years or work done in conjunction with the Wallberg contract.
The many aspects of the Downtown Revitalization Program – from storm drainage improvement, to new sidewalks, lighting and façades on Main Street, paving, removal of an 80,000-square-foot abandoned factory facility, construction of a farmers market, signage and branding – began with a dream in June 2014 when citizens first gathered to plan.
The revitalization project started with $35,000 in planning grant funds from the Department of Housing and Community Development to develop a master plan, written by the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission. That plan was completed in December 2015. In September 2016, then-Governor Terry McAuliffe announced approval of more than $9.5 million in CDBG funding for 13 projects in Virginia, including $999,989 for the town of Chilhowie for downtown revitalization. The town also earned a $3,000 grant for a mini-project during the waiting period on the larger grant. With that money, the committee constructed a colorful and descriptive map of the town and surrounding area located at the historic Bonham House serving as a tourism center for the county.