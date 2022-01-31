Commerce Center funding to support 130 new jobs

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced today Floyd County’s Economic Development Authority will receive nearly $1 million in federal funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission to develop the Floyd Regional Commerce Center.

The funds, totaling $971,639, will be used to construct an access road, an industrial cul-de-sac, and a pedestrian and bike path that will stimulate economic growth and support the creation of an estimated 130 new jobs in the region.

“We’re pleased to see Floyd County receive this additional federal resource to finish construction of a new access road,” the senators said in a joint release Jan. 31. “This funding will create good-paying jobs and bolster economic development in the region.”

In August, Senator Kaine visited the Floyd Innovation Center to learn more about their work to support entrepreneurs and growth-oriented businesses including in specialty foods and other products. He also gathered feedback on how he can help support small businesses at the federal level.

The Jan. 31 funding is in addition to the more than $1 million in federal assistance that senators Warner and Kaine announced in September 2017 to construct a new access road for the Commerce Center.

The funding of $1,081,958, was to “fund approximately 0.21 miles of access road, an industrial cul-de-sac, as well as pedestrian and bike path to facilitate Floyd County’s development of the Floyd Regional Commerce Center, according to a September 2017 release. VDOT and the Federal Highway Administration are administering the project.

ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments, including Virginia, aimed at investing in community capacity and strengthening economic growth in the Appalachian region.

In Fiscal Year 2020, ARC supported 42 projects totaling $11.1 million and created or retained 4,600 jobs in Virginia.

Learn more about Floyd EDA and its efforts to nurture the local economy, visit www.yesfloydva.org.