NRCC chooses Floyd resident for outstanding student

Floyd County resident Katherine E. Barkley is among 46 students who were recently recognized as 2022 Outstanding Students.
Barkley received the award in administrative support technology at New River Community College.
Students received a congratulatory letter from the college president as well as a plaque honoring their awards.
The awards were determined by the faculty in the various programs at the college. All students receiving the Outstanding Student in a Curriculum award have completed requirements for an associate degree, certificate, diploma or career studies certificate and are eligible to graduate from the college this spring or summer.