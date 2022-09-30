 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday planning underway in Floyd

  • 0
White christmas tree

Floyd Tourism and partners plan to transform Warren G. Lineberry Park into a Winter Wonderland this year, complete with a community tree lighting and more.

 Abby_Whitt

Abby Whitt — Editor

New additions to the holiday line-up this year include a Christmas tree display at Warren G. Lineberry Park and a town Christmas Tree Lighting.

Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg said the tree lighting event from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 3 will include live music from a band and choir, with the lighting at 6 p.m. in Warren G. Lineberry Park.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said Sept. 15 the Small Town Holidays series of events started as an idea in a tourism development committee meeting and gained momentum earlier this month, with businesses uniting with event pitches.

Legg said a tree display will last throughout December, and Morris said organizers are working to get at least one tree from each of the local Christmas Tree farms.

Morris said the main tree will be 16-18 feet tall and located just to the right of the stage at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

People are also reading…

The Small Town Holidays series kicks off with the annual Christmas parade on the first Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27).

Additional series details will be announced in the coming months.

Other popular holiday happenings in Floyd include the opening of the Angels Christmas Store on Friday, Oct. 14, Silver Bells at the PharmHouse for the Floyd Department of Social Services, Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes, and several angel tree opportunities.

Christmas tree farms in Floyd County

Pick your own live Christmas tree in Floyd from a number of local farms, most of which start the process in November. The following list was published in 2021 by the Floyd Chamber of Commerce with help from Floyd Tourism.

Maple Spring Tree Farm at 539 Dobbins Hollow Rd. in Pilot.

Open Friday thru Sunday from 10am‐4pm. Appointments can be made for other days. Choose and cut beautiful Floyd County grown Fraser Fir, Concolor Fir, and Blue Spruce and wreaths for sale.

Sweet Providence Farm at 3263 Floyd Highway N.

Open Friday thru Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You choose we cut. Precut Christmas trees, wreaths, Frasier Firs, White Pines.

Rifton Farm and Nursery at 240 Rifton Lane in Pilot.

Open Friday thru Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead for Thursday hours. Choose and cut. Fraser Fir, Blue Spruce, Serbian Spruce, White pine and wreaths and garland. Dug trees also available.

Slaughter’s Tree Farm at 4864‐4906 Floyd Hwy. N. in Floyd.

Open Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You choose we cut. Fraser Fir, White Pine.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

Wythe SOL scores 11th in state

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole was happy to share the news with the county’s Board of Supervisors Sept. 13: WCPS rank…

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

New coach for Lady Buffs

New coach for Lady Buffs

The varsity volleyball team started its 2022 season under the leadership of new head coach Kim Weddle, a Carroll County native and member of t…