Holiday planning underway in Floyd

Abby Whitt — Editor

New additions to the holiday line-up this year include a Christmas tree display at Warren G. Lineberry Park and a town Christmas Tree Lighting.

Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg said the tree lighting event from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 3 will include live music from a band and choir, with the lighting at 6 p.m. in Warren G. Lineberry Park.

Town Manager Andrew Morris said Sept. 15 the Small Town Holidays series of events started as an idea in a tourism development committee meeting and gained momentum earlier this month, with businesses uniting with event pitches.

Legg said a tree display will last throughout December, and Morris said organizers are working to get at least one tree from each of the local Christmas Tree farms.

Morris said the main tree will be 16-18 feet tall and located just to the right of the stage at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

The Small Town Holidays series kicks off with the annual Christmas parade on the first Sunday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27).

Additional series details will be announced in the coming months.

Other popular holiday happenings in Floyd include the opening of the Angels Christmas Store on Friday, Oct. 14, Silver Bells at the PharmHouse for the Floyd Department of Social Services, Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes, and several angel tree opportunities.