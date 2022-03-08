Bland County school officials probe 'N' word sign

A parent posted on Facebook last Friday night about a sign someone had apparently placed in the window of a building at Bland County High School.

The sign used the “N” word.

“ATTN Bland County Public Schools, parents, NAACP and EVERYONE ELSE!!!” posted Charlotte Anne Brown. “THIS!!! This is what my child, and any other child of color, is subjected to while attending school!!!!! This is a place where he is supposed to be safe, protected, and respected.”

Brown asked everyone to share her post.

“The superintendent called us on Saturday to inform us they had already begun the investigation,” Brown said. “We spoke with the principal of Bland High yesterday (Monday) morning, where he did confirm they were doing an active investigation; I believe he said the VA state troopers were assisting.”

“A little after noon yesterday (Monday), the principal called us and informed us they had confirmed the two children responsible for the sign,” Brown added.

Bland County School Superintendent Scott Meade was called about the issue on Monday and a respondent at the school board office said Meade couldn’t take a call at that time and to email him. He was sent an email asking about the situation and what, if any, action has been taken. He had not responded by press time.

Chairman Phillip Buttery and Vice-Chairman Duane Bailey of the Bland County School Board were both sent emails asking for comment. They also didn’t respond.

Bland County High School Principal Tyler Eastep was called on Monday afternoon and an office respondent said that Estep was busy with kids all afternoon and to call him on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, he was said to be with kids and to email him.

“On Friday, March 4th, a racially insensitive sign was found on our high school campus after school hours,” Estep said by email. “Per our policy and procedures, an investigation was conducted and completed on Monday, March 7th and appropriate action was taken on the individuals responsible. I do not believe this is a reflection of our school climate nor the belief of our student body. I do believe the responsible individuals made a terrible mistake and are now fully aware of the ramifications of their actions. Bland County High School has and will always support students from various cultures and backgrounds and will never tolerate any form of racism, harassment, or other instances of intolerance.”

The sign was removed over the weekend.

“We also informed them that our son experiences racial slurs almost on a daily basis, but a majority of it seems to come from upper classmen,” Brown said she told the school officials. “From all the comments I received on the Facebook posts, it seems there is a prevalent bullying problem at Bland High School and I hope this situation brings light to that issue as well. All children deserve to feel safe and respected at school regardless of race or ethnicity. I hope this can be a teachable moment for all the children that racism will not be tolerated.”

People commenting on the Facebook post said:

“I am so sorry that children are still bullied and discriminated against based on the color of their skin. I truly hope that school counselors and principals are actively helping to address this issue in their school. And if they are not-well then…” Rebecca Judd Nunn

“Oh wow! As a mother raising a biracial child this makes me want to scream and fight! Praying for you and your family. This is sickening.” Sandra Stevers

“I can’t find enough words to describe just HOW WRONG THIS IS. I am sorry that anyone would be subjected to this. It is wrong on so many levels.” Melissa Tomlin Weber