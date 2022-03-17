Barren Springs man sentenced in child cruelty case

Adrian Neil Puckett said he’d kicked drugs, gone to work full time and gotten his life back on track since his 2019 arrest in the accidental drowning death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Sending him to jail now, would derail that progress, his attorney argued.

The commonwealth, though, said sentencing Puckett to time served would be an “injustice” to the victim, Josie Burleson.

Free on bond since shortly after his arrest, Puckett, 47, was convicted last year of cruelty or injury to a child, and his sentencing was postponed until Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors said Puckett and his then girlfriend, Kimberly Dawn Moore, were high on methamphetamine when Burleson, Moore’s biological daughter, went missing and ended up in the river. Puckett called police, and searchers found the girl’s body in the water.

Convicted of child neglect in 2020, Moore was sentenced to serve two years in jail.

In both cases, the commonwealth pointed to the child’s living conditions at the couple’s Barren Springs residence.

Prosecutors introduced photographs of a feces-filled chamber pot in Burleson’s room, which was sometimes boarded up to keep her inside.

Testifying on Wednesday, Puckett said the home got in bad shape after he left for a week to get away from Moore.

He said it took days for him to come to terms that Burleson was gone.

“I mean I’m upset now,” he said.

Puckett, who admitted to using meth a day or two before Burleson went missing, said he’d been drug tested numerous times since being released from jail and was negative every time.

“And I will continue to always pass a drug test the rest of my life,” he said.

“This isn’t someone who hasn’t learned his lesson,” Puckett’s attorney, Angi Simpkins, argued in asking the judge to punish him with time already served.

Prosecutor Meghan Lackey, though, keyed back in on the girl’s home life and Puckett’s decision to take Burleson near the river while under the influence of drugs.

“They locked her in that room like a prisoner,” she said. “…He chose methamphetamine over the care of that child.”

Telling Puckett that the home’s living conditions “didn’t happen overnight,” Judge Josiah Showalter Jr. sentenced him to serve 90 days in jail with credit for time already served.

State guidelines called for a punishment of between one day and six months in jail.

Puckett, who was immediately taken into custody after Wednesday’s hearing, is serving his time in the New River Valley Regional Jail. He’ll be on probation for five years after his release.

