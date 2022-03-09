Silverleaf construction slated for summer

Local VDOT teams will focus on ditching and shoulder work for a few months before shifting their focus to potholes on primary roads when warmer weather returns.

VDOT representative David Clarke presented the Floyd County Board of Supervisors with a progress report March 1, telling it teams were able to do some pipe cleaning and repairs on Goose Creek and Stage Coach Run, and fill some potholes on Daniels Run and Franklin Pike.

“We’re going to try to focus on some ditching and shoulder work the next few months,” Clarke said March 1, making the trade-off for gravel road maintenance. He noted he would provide the Board with a schedule for the upcoming overlapping projects, including patching and preventative treatments, as soon as possible.

Residents of Silverleaf Road will see road construction this summer, Clarke told the Board, calling it the “big secondary road project for this summer.” He said the project is still in early stages of design and will be completed by VDOT crews.

The Board acknowledged asphalt plants don’t operate in certain temperatures, and Vice Chair Jerry Boothe asked Clarke to pass the Board’s thanks on to the local teams.

“I know you’re aware of all the potholes … and I know you’ll get to it when you can,” said Kalinda Bechtold of Indian Valley.

Chairman Joe Turman of Burks Fork said he recently heard from residents about ditches overflowing and is glad to see VDOT offering fast solutions.

“We complain, but we do appreciate all your work,” Turman said.

Little River’s Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch noted, “the folks on Silverleaf are very happy to hear that things are moving ahead,” and told Clarke of a recent accident on Route 8 that not only inflicted an injury, but also stopped traffic for more than two hours, she said.

“I know it’s an uphill battle, but I have to bring these things up when they happen,” DeVito Kuchenbuch said, suggesting a lower speed limit for stretches of the road and communicating with Montgomery County government about the issue.

During Dr. John Wheeler’s Superintendent Report on March 1, he brought the Board up to speed on what they can expect to see from Floyd County Public Schools’ budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.

“You’ve got to keep being competitive with wages,” Wheeler said. He told the Board FCPS School Board was assessing a 5% raise ahead of its budget work session on March 3.

Turman suggested the possibility of increasing community participation in school board meetings by relocating them to different schools throughout the district.

Wheeler said he would take the idea to the School Board and keep the Board of Supervisors apprised on guidance for school infrastructure funding that could be used for the Career Collaboration and Development Center.