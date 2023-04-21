With the current state of society, it seems everything is maddening. Arguments seem to be how debating is done these days.

Can’t we somehow, just somehow, find a way to settle down with each other?

Get together, no matter our views, our skin color, our circumstances — can’t we find peace together with the simple act of a sunset and a porch swing?

“Sunsets and a Porch Swing”Highways make music,

simple smiles don’t do it.

Bustling crowds drown everybody.

Find a way to end this calamity.

This insanity, and the anxiety.

It doesn’t matter if it’s the countryside.

Or the streets of the city on the southside.

Let’s get together and watch a sunset.

On a porch swing, that’s what I meant.

Come together, as you are.

See the world at peace, play a guitar.

Every person needs to see it, for once.

Put away envy, your wants.

Leave the war behind, the world to die.

Everyone please dance, and sing.

See the world at peace, at sunset, from a porch swing.

Find some one close to you,

who ever you may have.

Talk there in the evening, don’t live too fast.

Just take my simple advice,

It’s good for life, that view is always right.

That beautiful time spent there is one of a kind.

That view brings tears to these eyes.

I think I feel them sting.

The sight of a sunset, and a swinging porch swing.