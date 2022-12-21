Jail time to start after holiday

Two men convicted of probation violations were given new jail time in Floyd Count Circuit Court last week and both were allowed to delay reporting to the New River Valley Regional Jail until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Judge Mike Fleenor, however, warned both that failing to showing up on time would give them jail time by adding their remaining suspended sentences to their time behind bars.

Milford Eugene Hicks of Check was charged with violating his probation, violating a protective order and a gun that was found in the console of his car.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Hicks is a threat to the community because he possessed a firearm and violated a protective order.

Fleenor sentenced Hicks to six months and agreed to a deferred reporting until 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Fleenor accepted a recommendation from Branscom to send Antwon Paige of Bent Mountain to jail for 14 days for two probation violations, with the same delayed reporting guidelines.

The judge also ordered both Paige and Hicks to report to their probation officers within 48 hours of release from custody and follow a tight regimen of appointments with the officers until time to report.

Two others who failed to keep their scheduled hearing dates Dec. 13 and before were issued arrest warrants.

Rickie E. Graham of Floyd was supposed to be in court Tuesday to answer a “show cause” notice, which was issued for failing to show up and explain why he missed an earlier hearing. This latest failure will mean arrest and jail with the threat of more time behind bars and expulsion from the Drug Court.

Amanda Jane Moyer of Roanoke, whose failures to appear go back to last year, failed again to show up for trial Tuesday.

In other court action on Dec. 13, the judge agreed to review a motion to try to resolve a pending 2018 drug possession case against Derrick Manning Spangler of Copper. Arguments by a lawyer for the Virginia Department of Corrections said a law cited in the case may not be used without additional information.

“I have a lot to consider here,” the judge said after agreeing to review the motion.