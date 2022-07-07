Explore ‘Seasons’ at FCA

The Floyd Center for the Arts is hosting an exhibit by multimedia artist Rina Lucas until Aug. 6. The solo exhibition features a collection of Lucas’s oil paintings, poetry and songs.

Lucas, who’s new to Floyd, recently performed a concert at FCA accompanied by Maestro Arshak Sirunyan on the piano. She has more than 20 years of experience bringing her song to the world.

A powerful soprano, Lucas is comfortable in multiple genres and has a background of performing with various groups such as the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra Chorus.

Since changing professions from a career as a Physical Therapist to a full time artist, Lucas has received mentorship from Patricia Clevenger of Roanoke College, Sandra Barnhardt of Lift Up Your Voice Studio, and currently Dr. Jill Terhaar Lewis of Charleston Southern University.

Showcased in “Seasons: From Sea to Summit,” original oil paintings by Lucas feature seasonal landscapes and other hallmark memories from her time in both Charleston and Floyd.

The exhibition brings forth the complex and differing emotions as we move through the seasons of the year as well as the seasons of our lives.

Accompanying each of her paintings is an original poem to further illuminate what Rina has created on the canvas.

Lucas’s paintings have been exhibited at various times at FCA, including the juried exhibition Arts in Art Appalachia: 2020. She was a featured artist in MOJA arts Festival 2019 Juried Art Exhibition with her original oil grisaille portrait of Aretha Franklin entitled “Respect.”

Her work has also been published internationally, including one of her paintings currently on display at FCA, entitled “Hope From Holly’s Garden.”

“Seasons: From Sea to Summit” will be on display at FCA’s Falcon Gallery until Saturday, Aug. 6, at 220 Parkway Lane S.

Visitors are encouraged to browse through the accompanying poetry, as well as scan the QR codes to hear Lucas sing.

For more information about the Art Center or our exhibitions, visit www.FloydArtCenter.org or call (540) 745-2784. FCA’s regular open hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.