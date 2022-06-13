 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Man who killed Wythe County deputy arrested in Oklahoma

  • 0
Christopher S Wheeler

Christopher S. Wheeler

 Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Freed from a Virginia prison last August, a Wythe County cop killer was arrested again in Oklahoma over the weekend on a firearm charge.

Christopher S. Wheeler, 42, is being on a held on a $150,000 bond in the Kay County Detention Center following his June 12 arrest by the Ponca City Police Department.

According to Ponca City PD Capt. Kevin L. Jeffries, police got a report that a man was inside a restaurant brandishing a firearm and holster and bragging about killing a police officer.

“Somebody called us, and we investigated and figured out he was a convicted felon,” Jeffries said.

Wheeler was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 1996, Wheeler, who was then a teenager, was convicted as an adult of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Wythe County Deputy Cliff Dicker. The officer was shot once with a .22-caliber rifle and again fatally with his own weapon.

Dicker had gone to Wheeler’s Wytheville residence to arrest him on theft charges.

People are also reading…

Sentenced to 43 years in prison, Wheeler was released early because of state guidelines in place at the time.

On probation, he’s being supervised by Oklahoma authorities. He moved there after his release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lydi B’s opens in Willis

Lydi B’s opens in Willis

Britany and Jason Bowles combined their talents to open a shop of antiques, handmade soaps, spices and more in Willis last month.

Wrongful death complaint cites hazing, Greek life at Emory & Henry

Gracie LeAnn Dimit was 20 years old when she was killed in a car crash near Emory & Henry College’s main campus on the night of July 16, 2020. Her family believes that her death was directly linked to Greek life at the college. Last week, Gracie Dimit’s estate filed a wrongful death suit against E&H.