Man who killed Wythe County deputy arrested in Oklahoma

Freed from a Virginia prison last August, a Wythe County cop killer was arrested again in Oklahoma over the weekend on a firearm charge.

Christopher S. Wheeler, 42, is being on a held on a $150,000 bond in the Kay County Detention Center following his June 12 arrest by the Ponca City Police Department.

According to Ponca City PD Capt. Kevin L. Jeffries, police got a report that a man was inside a restaurant brandishing a firearm and holster and bragging about killing a police officer.

“Somebody called us, and we investigated and figured out he was a convicted felon,” Jeffries said.

Wheeler was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 1996, Wheeler, who was then a teenager, was convicted as an adult of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Wythe County Deputy Cliff Dicker. The officer was shot once with a .22-caliber rifle and again fatally with his own weapon.

Dicker had gone to Wheeler’s Wytheville residence to arrest him on theft charges.

Sentenced to 43 years in prison, Wheeler was released early because of state guidelines in place at the time.

On probation, he’s being supervised by Oklahoma authorities. He moved there after his release.